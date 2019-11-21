Congress moves privilege motion against two Ministers, BJP spokesperson in Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Congress on Wednesday moved privilege motion against two Ministers for allegedly misleading the House and a BJP leader for misinterpreting the statement of Congress Legislature Party leader Narasingh Mishra.

After the question hour in the Assembly, Barabati-Cuttack MLA Mohammed Moquim moved a privilege notice against Agriculture and Farmers’ Empowerment Minister Arun Kumar Sahu demanding his resignation.

In his privilege notice, Moquim said the Minister had attempted to mislead the House by giving facts not based on truth.

While replying a question on November 13, the Minister said the State has identified 45,965 ineligible beneficiaries under Kalia Yojana. However, the information under RTI Act revealed that there are 1,72,908 ineligible beneficiaries under the scheme only in 10 districts of the State.

The Minister has intentionally suppressed the fact or misled the House by giving false facts which amounts to breach of privilege of the House, the notice said.

Moving a privilege motion against Water Resources Minister Raghunandan Das for allegedly misleading the House on irrigation in Terrekola block of Balangir district, Congress MLA Santosh Singh Saluja said the Minister had given different figures on irrigation potential created in the block. He said both the replies were made in the House by Das on November 14. The CLP leader too moved a privilege motion against BJP spokesman Golkak Mohapatra, who had demanded apology from him for making insulting remarks against Puri Shankaracharya Swami Nischalananda Saraswati.

Accusing BJP spokesperson of misinterpreting his comments on Shankaracharya, Mishra said there was no point of tendering any apology as he has not made any insulting remarks against the seer.Speaker SN Patro said he will examine all the privilege notices.