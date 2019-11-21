Home States Odisha

Congress moves privilege motion against two Ministers, BJP spokesperson in Odisha

In his privilege notice, Moquim said the Minister had attempted to mislead the House by giving facts not based on truth.

Published: 21st November 2019 06:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st November 2019 06:54 AM   |  A+A-

Odisha Assembly

Odisha Assembly (File photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Congress on Wednesday moved privilege motion against two Ministers for allegedly misleading the House and a BJP leader for misinterpreting the statement of Congress Legislature Party leader Narasingh Mishra.

After the question hour in the Assembly, Barabati-Cuttack MLA Mohammed Moquim moved a privilege notice against Agriculture and Farmers’ Empowerment Minister Arun Kumar Sahu demanding his resignation.

In his privilege notice, Moquim said the Minister had attempted to mislead the House by giving facts not based on truth.

While replying a question on November 13, the Minister said the State has identified 45,965 ineligible beneficiaries under Kalia Yojana. However, the information under RTI Act revealed that there are 1,72,908 ineligible beneficiaries under the scheme only in 10 districts of the State.

The Minister has intentionally suppressed the fact or misled the House by giving false facts which amounts to breach of privilege of the House, the notice said.

Moving a privilege motion against Water Resources Minister Raghunandan Das for allegedly misleading the House on irrigation in Terrekola block of Balangir district, Congress MLA Santosh Singh Saluja said the Minister had given different figures on irrigation potential created in the block. He said both the replies were made in the House by Das on November 14. The CLP leader too moved a privilege motion against BJP spokesman Golkak Mohapatra, who had demanded apology from him for making insulting remarks against Puri Shankaracharya Swami Nischalananda Saraswati.

Accusing BJP spokesperson of misinterpreting his comments on Shankaracharya, Mishra said there was no point of tendering any apology as he has not made any insulting remarks against the seer.Speaker SN Patro said he will examine all the privilege notices.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Congress Odisha privilege motion Narasingh Mishra BJP Odisha ministers Odisha Legislative Assembly Arun Kumar Sahu Mohammed Moquim Raghunandan Das
India Matters
First of its kind Robot CYBIRA cyber security interactive robotic agent to receive complaints launched as a pilot project at Maharanipeta police station limits in Visakhapatnam. (Photo | Express)
In a first, robocop to receive complaints from public in Vizag
For representational purposes (File Photo| Reuters)
Assam govt makes sanitary napkins mandatory in factories, industries
25% jump in MGNREGA employment as rural folks line up for jobs
The medical team with Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami in Chennai on Tuesday
Chennai girl donates part of liver to save father

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Prashanth's father Babu Rao speaking to Cyberabad police commissioner VC Sajjanar. (Photo | EPS)
Andhra man arrested in Pakistan sends message to parents on social media
Former Uttar Pradesh CM and SP chief Akhilesh Yadav (File Photo | PTI)
'Had BJP worked properly, farmer suicides wouldn't have gone up in Maha': SP leader Akhilesh Yadav
Gallery
A day after a violent standoff with the Delhi Police, the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union accused the Delhi Police of brutality and accused the government of destroying the atmosphere of education at a press conference on campus. (Photo| EPS, Arun Kumar)
JNU students demand complete rollback of hostel fee hike, meet high-power committee
As Tollywood film 'George Reddy', based on the life of Osmania University research scholar George Reddy, is all set to hit the screens, let us revisit the life of the forgotten leader.
The cult of George Reddy: Meet the forgotten leader
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp