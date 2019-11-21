Now, parents to pay heavy price if they allow underage driving in Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Parents and guardians allowing underage students to drive motorised vehicles to schools will attract heavy penalty.

A decision to this effect was taken by the Transport department in line with the direction of the Supreme Court-formed Committee on Road Safety, which has asked all States to execute the order for the safety of schoolchildren as well as other commuters.

State Transport Commissioner Sanjeeb Panda has asked the Collectors, SPs, Regional Transport Officers (RTOs) and other field level officials to ensure that the underage students and those without driving licence (DL) do not drive two-wheelers or other motorised vehicles to schools or colleges.

The Transport Commissioner has also asked the Collectors to involve all school and college authorities in enforcement of the order and warned that appropriate action under the law will be taken against those not complying with the order.

As per the existing norms, DL for motorised vehicles are issued to individuals above the age of 18 years. Though students in the age-group of 16 to 18 years may get DL, it has been restricted only to vehicles having 50 cc or below 50 cc engine. Students below the age group of 16 are not issued DL.

The Transport Commissioner said violation of the order will attract hefty penalty. “If any underage student or a student not having DL is found driving motorised vehicle to school, the owner of the vehicle will have to pay Rs 5,000 fine. Besides, Rs 5,000 additional fine will be collected towards driving vehicle without DL," he said.

Officials of School and Mass Education, Higher Education and Technical Education departments said they have started issuing direction to authorities of schools, colleges and educational institutions concerned to take necessary measures in this regard.

Regional Director of Education, Berhampur, LK Tripathy said he has asked all Government and non-Government colleges not to allow vehicles of students and staff inside the campus without DL, protective gear and helmet.