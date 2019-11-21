Home States Odisha

Now, parents to pay heavy price if they allow underage driving in Odisha

The Transport Commissioner has also asked the Collectors to involve all school and college authorities in enforcement of the order.

Published: 21st November 2019 05:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st November 2019 05:46 AM   |  A+A-

Traffic police, driving licence

Image used for representational purposes.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Parents and guardians allowing underage students to drive motorised vehicles to schools will attract heavy penalty.

A decision to this effect was taken by the Transport department in line with the direction of the Supreme Court-formed Committee on Road Safety, which has asked all States to execute the order for the safety of schoolchildren as well as other commuters.

State Transport Commissioner Sanjeeb Panda has asked the Collectors, SPs, Regional Transport Officers (RTOs) and other field level officials to ensure that the underage students and those without driving licence (DL) do not drive two-wheelers or other motorised vehicles to schools or colleges.

The Transport Commissioner has also asked the Collectors to involve all school and college authorities in enforcement of the order and warned that appropriate action under the law will be taken against those not complying with the order.

As per the existing norms, DL for motorised vehicles are issued to individuals above the age of 18 years. Though students in the age-group of 16 to 18 years may get DL, it has been restricted only to vehicles having 50 cc or below 50 cc engine. Students below the age group of 16 are not issued DL.

The Transport Commissioner said violation of the order will attract hefty penalty. “If any underage student or a student not having DL is found driving motorised vehicle to school, the owner of the vehicle will have to pay Rs 5,000 fine. Besides, Rs 5,000 additional fine will be collected towards driving vehicle without DL," he said.

Officials of School and Mass Education, Higher Education and Technical Education departments said they have started issuing direction to authorities of schools, colleges and educational institutions concerned to take necessary measures in this regard.

Regional Director of Education, Berhampur, LK Tripathy said he has asked all Government and non-Government colleges not to allow vehicles of students and staff inside the campus without DL, protective gear and helmet.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Odisha transport department Odisha underage driving Odisha Road Safety Odisha driving rules
India Matters
First of its kind Robot CYBIRA cyber security interactive robotic agent to receive complaints launched as a pilot project at Maharanipeta police station limits in Visakhapatnam. (Photo | Express)
In a first, robocop to receive complaints from public in Vizag
For representational purposes (File Photo| Reuters)
Assam govt makes sanitary napkins mandatory in factories, industries
25% jump in MGNREGA employment as rural folks line up for jobs
The medical team with Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami in Chennai on Tuesday
Chennai girl donates part of liver to save father

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Prashanth's father Babu Rao speaking to Cyberabad police commissioner VC Sajjanar. (Photo | EPS)
Andhra man arrested in Pakistan sends message to parents on social media
Former Uttar Pradesh CM and SP chief Akhilesh Yadav (File Photo | PTI)
'Had BJP worked properly, farmer suicides wouldn't have gone up in Maha': SP leader Akhilesh Yadav
Gallery
A day after a violent standoff with the Delhi Police, the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union accused the Delhi Police of brutality and accused the government of destroying the atmosphere of education at a press conference on campus. (Photo| EPS, Arun Kumar)
JNU students demand complete rollback of hostel fee hike, meet high-power committee
As Tollywood film 'George Reddy', based on the life of Osmania University research scholar George Reddy, is all set to hit the screens, let us revisit the life of the forgotten leader.
The cult of George Reddy: Meet the forgotten leader
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp