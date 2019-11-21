Home States Odisha

Paddy procurement: Bandh called to protest token system paralyses life in Odisha's Attabira

While the merchant association extended support to the bandh, farmers will block NH-53 for an indefinite period from Thursday.

Shopping establishments closed during the 12-hour bandh in Attabira

By Express News Service

BARGARH: A 12-hour bandh called by farmers to protest the centralised token system for paddy procurement threw life out of gear in Attabira area of Bargarh district on Wednesday.

Government offices, business establishments, shops, markets, banks and financial institutions were closed due to the agitation but educational institutions remained open. However, vehicular movement was not disrupted due to the bandh in Attabira and NH-53 passing through the town.

Many social organisations, including Attabira Merchant Association, extended their support to the farmers during the bandh.  Odisha Rajya Krushak Sangathan vice -president Birendra Kumar Kar said, “The farmers have been opposing the centralised token system for a long time but the Government has remained  unconcerned. The farmers are being pressurised at the administrative level to accept the centralised token system. In the meeting held at the office of the district Collector on Tuesday evening, the administrative officials tried to pressurise the farmers.”

Under the new system, the token, generated from  Bhubaneswar, will be sent through a message to the registered mobile numbers of the farmers. The date of sale of paddy and its quantity will be mentioned in the token.

Kar said, “Paddy farming in this part of the State depends on Hirakud Dam. Accepting the centralised token system now would lead to further delay in sale of paddy. But, if the farmers do not sell their produce by end of December, they will have to face difficulties for Rabi season which will begin from January.”

Surendra Swain, a farmer said, “We have been protesting but neither administrative officials nor local representatives assured us a favourable solution. This shows their ignorance towards our issue due to which we have decided to intensify our protest further.” He warned the farmers will stage road blockade without prior notice in future.

Sambalpur Zilla Krushak Surakhya Sangathan has also decided to stage a road blockade on Thursday over the issue. Members of the Sangathan said farmers will gather at Baraipali and block NH-53 for indefinite period demanding withdrawal of centralised token system.

