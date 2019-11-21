Home States Odisha

Paddy procurement uncertain in Odisha's Jharsaguda as cooperative societies unhappy

Since cooperative societies do not have adequate infrastructure for paddy procurement, the process should be carried out on the premises of regulated market committees.

Published: 21st November 2019 06:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st November 2019 06:34 AM   |  A+A-

Unsold stack of paddy

Representational Image

By Express News Service

JHARSUGUDA: Even as paddy procurement is scheduled to start from November 22 in the district, cooperative societies and the Civil Supply Officer (CSO) are yet to execute the agreement till date.

Secretaries of 32 cooperative societies in the district have decided not to cooperate in paddy procurement process this year until their demands are met by the administration. Since cooperative societies do not have adequate infrastructure for paddy procurement, the process should be carried out on the premises of regulated market committees (RMCs).

Besides, quality assessment of paddy should also be done by the RMC officers. The cooperative secretaries further demanded that paddy should be procured in presence of millers or their authorised representatives. Labour charge of paddy procurement should be paid to the societies at the rate of `12 per quintal instead of `5.67. Moreover, since the advance token identification of farmers could not be carried out by the societies, an alternative arrangement should be put in place, the secretaries demanded.

On Monday, the secretaries held a meeting at the collectorate in this regard the where assistant registrar of cooperative societies (ARCS) agreed to fulfil their demands. Later, they went to meet the CSO to sign the agreement but the data entry operator present there alleged demanded `3,000 to prepare the papers. The secretaries then took up the matter with the ARCS.

Contacted, data entry operator Ajit Hota denied the allegations. CSO Udit Narayan Patnaik said he is not aware of the incident since he is on leave. After I join office on Thursday, all issues will be sorted out,” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Odisha paddy procurement Jharsaguda district Odisha cooperative socities
India Matters
First of its kind Robot CYBIRA cyber security interactive robotic agent to receive complaints launched as a pilot project at Maharanipeta police station limits in Visakhapatnam. (Photo | Express)
In a first, robocop to receive complaints from public in Vizag
For representational purposes (File Photo| Reuters)
Assam govt makes sanitary napkins mandatory in factories, industries
25% jump in MGNREGA employment as rural folks line up for jobs
The medical team with Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami in Chennai on Tuesday
Chennai girl donates part of liver to save father

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Prashanth's father Babu Rao speaking to Cyberabad police commissioner VC Sajjanar. (Photo | EPS)
Andhra man arrested in Pakistan sends message to parents on social media
Former Uttar Pradesh CM and SP chief Akhilesh Yadav (File Photo | PTI)
'Had BJP worked properly, farmer suicides wouldn't have gone up in Maha': SP leader Akhilesh Yadav
Gallery
A day after a violent standoff with the Delhi Police, the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union accused the Delhi Police of brutality and accused the government of destroying the atmosphere of education at a press conference on campus. (Photo| EPS, Arun Kumar)
JNU students demand complete rollback of hostel fee hike, meet high-power committee
As Tollywood film 'George Reddy', based on the life of Osmania University research scholar George Reddy, is all set to hit the screens, let us revisit the life of the forgotten leader.
The cult of George Reddy: Meet the forgotten leader
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp