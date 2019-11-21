Paddy procurement uncertain in Odisha's Jharsaguda as cooperative societies unhappy

By Express News Service

JHARSUGUDA: Even as paddy procurement is scheduled to start from November 22 in the district, cooperative societies and the Civil Supply Officer (CSO) are yet to execute the agreement till date.

Secretaries of 32 cooperative societies in the district have decided not to cooperate in paddy procurement process this year until their demands are met by the administration. Since cooperative societies do not have adequate infrastructure for paddy procurement, the process should be carried out on the premises of regulated market committees (RMCs).

Besides, quality assessment of paddy should also be done by the RMC officers. The cooperative secretaries further demanded that paddy should be procured in presence of millers or their authorised representatives. Labour charge of paddy procurement should be paid to the societies at the rate of `12 per quintal instead of `5.67. Moreover, since the advance token identification of farmers could not be carried out by the societies, an alternative arrangement should be put in place, the secretaries demanded.

On Monday, the secretaries held a meeting at the collectorate in this regard the where assistant registrar of cooperative societies (ARCS) agreed to fulfil their demands. Later, they went to meet the CSO to sign the agreement but the data entry operator present there alleged demanded `3,000 to prepare the papers. The secretaries then took up the matter with the ARCS.

Contacted, data entry operator Ajit Hota denied the allegations. CSO Udit Narayan Patnaik said he is not aware of the incident since he is on leave. After I join office on Thursday, all issues will be sorted out,” he said.