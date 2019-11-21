Home States Odisha

Prathamastami present for Lord Jagannath refused in Puri

The group of devotees and servitors  on Tuesday had come in a huge procession from Niali to Puri after travelling around 60 km to make the offering.

Published: 21st November 2019 06:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st November 2019 06:47 AM   |  A+A-

Puri's Jagannath temple

Puri's Jagannath temple (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

PURI: Hundreds of devotees and servitors of Madhabananda Jew temple at Niali were left dejected after Sri Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) refused to accept their offering of new clothes and sweet cakes to the Trinity and Mahalaxmi as a present for the auspicious occasion of Prathamastami.

The group of devotees and servitors  on Tuesday had come in a huge procession from Niali to Puri after travelling around 60 km to make the offering. The servitors said Madhabananda Jew is the maternal uncle of Lord Jagannath.

As per tradition, new clothes and sweets arrive from the maternal uncle’s house on Prathamastami for the firstborn in a family. The servitors had earlier maintained that this ritual was discontinued since a long time and this year, it was resumed.

Earlier, the group from Madhabananda Jew temple was accorded a warm welcome by Srimandir servitors and officials after their arrival at Simhadwar of Sri Jagannath temple. Later, their offering was taken into the temple and placed in the guard room called ‘Garad’ to be used during Prathamastami ritual.

On Wednesday, Administrator (Nitee) of Sri Jagannath temple Jitendra Sahu said there was no record in the temple record of rights (RoR) reflecting the identity of the Trinity’s maternal uncle. This apart, there was no mention about this in the religious scriptures. However, the offering was accepted as donation from the Madhabananda Jew temple trust, Sahu added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sri Jagannath Temple Administration Niali Prathamastami Madhabananda Jew temple
India Matters
First of its kind Robot CYBIRA cyber security interactive robotic agent to receive complaints launched as a pilot project at Maharanipeta police station limits in Visakhapatnam. (Photo | Express)
In a first, robocop to receive complaints from public in Vizag
For representational purposes (File Photo| Reuters)
Assam govt makes sanitary napkins mandatory in factories, industries
25% jump in MGNREGA employment as rural folks line up for jobs
The medical team with Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami in Chennai on Tuesday
Chennai girl donates part of liver to save father

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Prashanth's father Babu Rao speaking to Cyberabad police commissioner VC Sajjanar. (Photo | EPS)
Andhra man arrested in Pakistan sends message to parents on social media
Former Uttar Pradesh CM and SP chief Akhilesh Yadav (File Photo | PTI)
'Had BJP worked properly, farmer suicides wouldn't have gone up in Maha': SP leader Akhilesh Yadav
Gallery
A day after a violent standoff with the Delhi Police, the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union accused the Delhi Police of brutality and accused the government of destroying the atmosphere of education at a press conference on campus. (Photo| EPS, Arun Kumar)
JNU students demand complete rollback of hostel fee hike, meet high-power committee
As Tollywood film 'George Reddy', based on the life of Osmania University research scholar George Reddy, is all set to hit the screens, let us revisit the life of the forgotten leader.
The cult of George Reddy: Meet the forgotten leader
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp