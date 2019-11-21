Protest erupts in Jeypore over new token system for paddy procurement

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: Farmers staged demonstration in front of the office of Jeypore Regulated Market Committee (RMC) at Umuri on Wednesday protesting the new centralised token system for paddy procurement in Koraput district.

Irate farmers of Jeypore, Kundura, Kotpad and Borrigumma areas raised slogans against the State Government and the decision to issue tokens from Bhubaneswar for procurement of paddy. Later, they organised a meeting where farmer leaders criticised the Government for introducing the token system without taking into account the ground realities and opinions of farmers across the State.

The agitators said farmers of tribal villages are not able to inform the authorities concerned in the State Capital about their paddy stock due to lack of proper communication. Besides, farmers have to wait for a long time for their turn despite having adequate stock, they said and demanded for withdrawal of the token system.

Convenor of Koraput Krushak Kalyan Manch Narendra Pradhan claimed that the new system has forced small and marginal farmers to go for distress sale as they are yet to be issued tokens for selling paddy.

Later on the day, the farmers submitted a memorandum to Jeypore Sub-Collector over the matter.

Though mandis in Koraput were opened on November 15, the district administration has so far been able to procure only 384 quintal paddy due to protests over token system.