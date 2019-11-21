Home States Odisha

Rourkela district administration on toes after dengue whiff in youth’s death

While 121 people have tested positive for the disease in Sundargarh district, special preventive drive has been started in slum pockets.

Published: 21st November 2019 06:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st November 2019 06:43 AM   |  A+A-

tackling dengue

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: The death of a youth from Rajgangpur town due to suspected dengue has the district administration worried.

The victim, Mukund Soni, in his mid-twenties, died at SUM Hospital in Bhubaneswar on Monday and his body was cremated at Rajgangpur the next day. Sundargarh Chief District Medical & Public Health Officer (CDM&PHO) Dr SK Mishra said the medical report of SUM Hospital to ascertain if Mukund died of dengue is awaited.

He said Mukund had returned from Hyderabad and on November 9, he complained of fever. He underwent treatment at a private hospital for a few days and was tested positive for dengue. The CDM&PHO said on November 14, the youth was shifted to Ispat General Hospital (IGH), Rourkela with sharp drop in blood platelet count and the next day, his family members rushed him to Bhubaneswar and at that time his platelet count was around 50,000.

Dr Mishra said Mukund died at SUM Hospital on November 18 evening. He said since the kit test is not reliable and dengue test was not conducted at IGH, they are waiting for the medical report of  SUM Hospital to ascertain the exact reason of the youth’s death.

The CDM&PHO said an under-treatment dengue positive patient at Sundargarh district headquarters hospital was shifted to VIMSAR, Burla as a precautionary measure with the patient’s blood platelet count falling to around 84,000. He said as of now no other dengue positive patients have been admitted to any of the hospitals in Sundargarh and a few others are getting medical attention at home.

Meanwhile, as many as 121 patients have tested positive for dengue across the district basing on report of 438 blood samples collected from August 27 till date. The maximum number of cases have been reported from Khatkurbahal of Kutra block and Rajgangpur town.

With the Dengue menace now gripping Rajgangpur area, a special preventive drive has been started in slums with sanitary measures and fogging operations to destroy mosquito breeding points. The CDM&PHO said the dengue affected areas of Rajgangpur have high concentration of vehicle tyre business with stagnant water accumulated in spare tyres serving as mosquito breeding points.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
SUM Hospital Rourkela Odisha dengue death Rourkela administration
India Matters
First of its kind Robot CYBIRA cyber security interactive robotic agent to receive complaints launched as a pilot project at Maharanipeta police station limits in Visakhapatnam. (Photo | Express)
In a first, robocop to receive complaints from public in Vizag
For representational purposes (File Photo| Reuters)
Assam govt makes sanitary napkins mandatory in factories, industries
25% jump in MGNREGA employment as rural folks line up for jobs
The medical team with Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami in Chennai on Tuesday
Chennai girl donates part of liver to save father

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Prashanth's father Babu Rao speaking to Cyberabad police commissioner VC Sajjanar. (Photo | EPS)
Andhra man arrested in Pakistan sends message to parents on social media
Former Uttar Pradesh CM and SP chief Akhilesh Yadav (File Photo | PTI)
'Had BJP worked properly, farmer suicides wouldn't have gone up in Maha': SP leader Akhilesh Yadav
Gallery
A day after a violent standoff with the Delhi Police, the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union accused the Delhi Police of brutality and accused the government of destroying the atmosphere of education at a press conference on campus. (Photo| EPS, Arun Kumar)
JNU students demand complete rollback of hostel fee hike, meet high-power committee
As Tollywood film 'George Reddy', based on the life of Osmania University research scholar George Reddy, is all set to hit the screens, let us revisit the life of the forgotten leader.
The cult of George Reddy: Meet the forgotten leader
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp