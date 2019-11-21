Home States Odisha

Sarpanch, junior engineer booked in tube-well scam in Odisha's Kendrapara district

A sarpanch and a junior government engineer were booked for allegedly siphoning off development funds worth Rs 2.32 lakh for digging a tube-well.

Published: 21st November 2019 06:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st November 2019 06:52 AM   |  A+A-

Handcuffs, arrest

Image used for representation purpose only

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: Sarpanch of Nahang gram panchayat in Derabishi block and a junior engineer of Rural Water Supply and Sanitation (RWSS) were booked on Wednesday for allegedly siphoning off development funds worth Rs 2.32 lakh for digging a tube-well.

A few residents of Nahang, last week, had complained before the district Collector that officials of RWSS, in connivance with sarpanch Umakanta Nayak, had dug a tube-well at the latter’s garden instead of a public place in the village. The sarpanch had falsely mentioned in the official document that the tube-well was dug at a public place.

After receiving the complaint, the Collector had directed Executive Engineer of RWSS, Kendrapara Dilip Dehuri to investigate the matter and  the latter, along with other officials after visiting the spot, came to know that the tube-well was dug in the garden of Sarpanch.

Basing on the report filed by Dehuri, the Collector directed officials concerned to lodge an FIR against Nayak and junior engineer Saroj Mohapatra for siphoning off development funds. Both were   also charged with tampering with Government records to conceal the alleged fraud.

Dehuri filed an FIR against them on Wednesday  with Nikirei police station. After investigating the matter, the police filed a case under Sections 409 (criminal breach of trust by public servant), 420 (cheating), 467 (forgery of valuable security), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating), 471 (using forged department as genuine) and 120 B (conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code against them. Police are investigating the case, said Nikirei IIC Kabuli Barik.

Three years back, an RTI activist had exposed a tube-well scam of around Rs 4 crore in Rajnagar block of the district.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Nahang gram panchayat Odisha tubewell scam
India Matters
First of its kind Robot CYBIRA cyber security interactive robotic agent to receive complaints launched as a pilot project at Maharanipeta police station limits in Visakhapatnam. (Photo | Express)
In a first, robocop to receive complaints from public in Vizag
For representational purposes (File Photo| Reuters)
Assam govt makes sanitary napkins mandatory in factories, industries
25% jump in MGNREGA employment as rural folks line up for jobs
The medical team with Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami in Chennai on Tuesday
Chennai girl donates part of liver to save father

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Prashanth's father Babu Rao speaking to Cyberabad police commissioner VC Sajjanar. (Photo | EPS)
Andhra man arrested in Pakistan sends message to parents on social media
Former Uttar Pradesh CM and SP chief Akhilesh Yadav (File Photo | PTI)
'Had BJP worked properly, farmer suicides wouldn't have gone up in Maha': SP leader Akhilesh Yadav
Gallery
A day after a violent standoff with the Delhi Police, the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union accused the Delhi Police of brutality and accused the government of destroying the atmosphere of education at a press conference on campus. (Photo| EPS, Arun Kumar)
JNU students demand complete rollback of hostel fee hike, meet high-power committee
As Tollywood film 'George Reddy', based on the life of Osmania University research scholar George Reddy, is all set to hit the screens, let us revisit the life of the forgotten leader.
The cult of George Reddy: Meet the forgotten leader
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp