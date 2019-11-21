Sarpanch, junior engineer booked in tube-well scam in Odisha's Kendrapara district

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: Sarpanch of Nahang gram panchayat in Derabishi block and a junior engineer of Rural Water Supply and Sanitation (RWSS) were booked on Wednesday for allegedly siphoning off development funds worth Rs 2.32 lakh for digging a tube-well.

A few residents of Nahang, last week, had complained before the district Collector that officials of RWSS, in connivance with sarpanch Umakanta Nayak, had dug a tube-well at the latter’s garden instead of a public place in the village. The sarpanch had falsely mentioned in the official document that the tube-well was dug at a public place.

After receiving the complaint, the Collector had directed Executive Engineer of RWSS, Kendrapara Dilip Dehuri to investigate the matter and the latter, along with other officials after visiting the spot, came to know that the tube-well was dug in the garden of Sarpanch.

Basing on the report filed by Dehuri, the Collector directed officials concerned to lodge an FIR against Nayak and junior engineer Saroj Mohapatra for siphoning off development funds. Both were also charged with tampering with Government records to conceal the alleged fraud.

Dehuri filed an FIR against them on Wednesday with Nikirei police station. After investigating the matter, the police filed a case under Sections 409 (criminal breach of trust by public servant), 420 (cheating), 467 (forgery of valuable security), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating), 471 (using forged department as genuine) and 120 B (conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code against them. Police are investigating the case, said Nikirei IIC Kabuli Barik.

Three years back, an RTI activist had exposed a tube-well scam of around Rs 4 crore in Rajnagar block of the district.