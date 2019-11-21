Home States Odisha

Two arrested for agriculture loan fraud in Odisha

According to the complaint, the accused disbursed Rs 1 lakh to each fictitious person basing on forged documents.

Published: 21st November 2019 06:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st November 2019 06:45 AM   |  A+A-

arrest, handcuffs, crime

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR/BHUBANESWAR: Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Crime Branch on Wednesday arrested two former officials of Syndicate Bank, Burla branch in connection with Rs 1.96 crore agriculture loan fraud.

The duo, former manager Subash Chandra Dash and the then assistant manager Marianus Lakra, was arrested from Ainthapalli in Sambalpur. While Dash had taken voluntary retirement, Lakra was serving in a branch in Bargarh district.

The arrests came after Regional Manager of Syndicate Bank, Bhubaneswar Chandrakanta Dasmohapatra lodged a complaint with EOW alleging that when Dash and Lakra were manager and assistant manager respectively of Burla branch, they had sanctioned 196 agriculture loans (Syndicate Kisan card scheme) fraudulently between 2014 and 2016.

According to the complaint, the accused disbursed Rs 1 lakh to each fictitious person basing on forged documents. Later, the loans turned into non-performing asset (NPA), which caused wrongful loss to the bank. On the basis of the complaint, EOW registered a case on November 6.

“Investigation revealed that Dash had disbursed the amount, while Lakra had recommended to pass the loans. Forged documents like ID proofs along with application forms were submitted at the branch,” an EOW officer said.In some instances, loans were sanctioned to dead persons.

Searches were also conducted at the residential premises of the accused.  Dash and Lakra were produced in a court in Sambalpur on Wednesday.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Odisha Economic Offences Wing Odisha Crime Branch Odisha Police Odisha crime
India Matters
First of its kind Robot CYBIRA cyber security interactive robotic agent to receive complaints launched as a pilot project at Maharanipeta police station limits in Visakhapatnam. (Photo | Express)
In a first, robocop to receive complaints from public in Vizag
For representational purposes (File Photo| Reuters)
Assam govt makes sanitary napkins mandatory in factories, industries
25% jump in MGNREGA employment as rural folks line up for jobs
The medical team with Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami in Chennai on Tuesday
Chennai girl donates part of liver to save father

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Prashanth's father Babu Rao speaking to Cyberabad police commissioner VC Sajjanar. (Photo | EPS)
Andhra man arrested in Pakistan sends message to parents on social media
Former Uttar Pradesh CM and SP chief Akhilesh Yadav (File Photo | PTI)
'Had BJP worked properly, farmer suicides wouldn't have gone up in Maha': SP leader Akhilesh Yadav
Gallery
A day after a violent standoff with the Delhi Police, the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union accused the Delhi Police of brutality and accused the government of destroying the atmosphere of education at a press conference on campus. (Photo| EPS, Arun Kumar)
JNU students demand complete rollback of hostel fee hike, meet high-power committee
As Tollywood film 'George Reddy', based on the life of Osmania University research scholar George Reddy, is all set to hit the screens, let us revisit the life of the forgotten leader.
The cult of George Reddy: Meet the forgotten leader
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp