Home States Odisha

HoD of English at Baripada's MPC College arrested for sexual harassment

Bidyadhar Andia is alleged to have sexually harassed a second year PG student.

Published: 22nd November 2019 06:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd November 2019 06:07 AM   |  A+A-

Students of MPC Autonomous College staging dharna on Thursday

Students of MPC Autonomous College staging dharna on Thursday| Express

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: Baripada Town police on Thursday arrested Head of Department (HoD) of English of MPC Autonomous College Bidyadhar Andia for sexually harassing a second year PG student. Andia was arrested basing on a complaint filed by the victim’s father.  

Earlier, tension ran high at the college as its gate was locked by students who demanded action against the HoD. Irate students didn’t allow the staff to enter the campus and it adversely affected administrative work on the day.  

Sources said, on November 15, Andia had called the student to his chamber where he harassed her. Though the victim brought the matter to the notice of the principal Jharana Behera, no action was allegedly taken.

The victim narrated her ordeal to her classmates. Later, the students along with the victim met the principal and sought action against Andia. Though Behera assured to look into the matter, even six days of the incident, no action was initiated, the students said. “We will continue our protest till the victim gets justice,” said a PG student of English department.

Meanwhile, Behera said she had raised the matter with the Women’s Harassment Cell of the college. The committee formed to probe the incident has already submitted its report and it will be soon sent to the Higher Education department. “The HoD has been relieved of his duties and a letter issued for his leave,” Behera said. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
MPC College Baripada Police Odisha Police
India Matters
Image of medical studnets used for representational purpose only (Photo | EPS)
MBBS fee in private colleges may be capped at Rs 8 lakh a year
For representational purposes (File Photo| Reuters)
Madhya Pradesh villager turns 'padman', promotes menstrual hygiene
For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)
Want to protect your debit, credit cards from conmen? Here's a simple plan! 
Image for representation (File photo | AP)
NRC cut-off date likely to be pre-1971: Home Ministry sources

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
(L)The crack on the floor of the classroom at Govt Sarvajana Higher Secondary School in Wayanad, (R) Class 5 student Shehla Sherin who died of snake bite.
Snakebite and lack of timely medical care takes life of schoolgirl in Kerala's Wayanad
Did you know, Bangalore hosts a 'Groundnut Fair'?
Gallery
Indian cricket will finally embrace the pink revolution after initial reluctance when Virat Kohli's seemingly infallible galacticos lock horns with a deflated Bangladesh in their maiden Day/Night Test starting here on Friday. (Photo | PTI)
Eden Gardens pink ball Test: India clear favourites in maiden Day-Night clash
A day after a violent standoff with the Delhi Police, the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union accused the Delhi Police of brutality and accused the government of destroying the atmosphere of education at a press conference on campus. (Photo| EPS, Arun Kumar)
JNU students demand complete rollback of hostel fee hike, meet high-power committee
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp