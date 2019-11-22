HoD of English at Baripada's MPC College arrested for sexual harassment

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: Baripada Town police on Thursday arrested Head of Department (HoD) of English of MPC Autonomous College Bidyadhar Andia for sexually harassing a second year PG student. Andia was arrested basing on a complaint filed by the victim’s father.

Earlier, tension ran high at the college as its gate was locked by students who demanded action against the HoD. Irate students didn’t allow the staff to enter the campus and it adversely affected administrative work on the day.

Sources said, on November 15, Andia had called the student to his chamber where he harassed her. Though the victim brought the matter to the notice of the principal Jharana Behera, no action was allegedly taken.

The victim narrated her ordeal to her classmates. Later, the students along with the victim met the principal and sought action against Andia. Though Behera assured to look into the matter, even six days of the incident, no action was initiated, the students said. “We will continue our protest till the victim gets justice,” said a PG student of English department.

Meanwhile, Behera said she had raised the matter with the Women’s Harassment Cell of the college. The committee formed to probe the incident has already submitted its report and it will be soon sent to the Higher Education department. “The HoD has been relieved of his duties and a letter issued for his leave,” Behera said.