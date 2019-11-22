Hunger strike over crop insurance in Odisha enters day three

By Express News Service

BALANGIR: The hunger strike by the farmers of Kultapada, Arjunpur and Gourgoth over payment of crop insurance entered the third day on Thursday.

The agitating farmers said the three panchayats were affected by drought during 2017-18 and 2018-19. However, the insurance company is yet to pay a single penny to the farmers, who lost their crops.

On September 27, the farmers had blocked NH-27 from Bargarh to Boriguma over the demand. The blockade was withdrawn after the district Collector assured the farmers of settling their insurance claims. “Though nearly two months have passed, the Collector is yet to fulfil his promise. Finding no other option, we sat on hunger strike as a last resort,” said an agitator.

Balangir District Central Cooperative Bank chairman Laxman Meher and chairperson of Deogaon block Reena Meher joined the agitating farmers in their strike. Women are also participating in the hunger strike.