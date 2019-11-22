Man gets lifer for killing wife after son testifies

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: An eight-year-old boy’s testimony at a court here on Thursday led to the sentencing to life of his father for fatally assaulting his mother four years ago.

The district and sessions court sentenced his father and paramour to life imprisonment in the murder case.

Gobardhan Mallick and his paramour Rasmita Mallick were convicted for the murder of his wife Mina Mallick at Gajarajpur village within Rajkanika police limits in the district. A fine of `20,000 was also imposed by the court on the convicts.

Mina was brutally beaten to death at her house on December 20, 2015 after she objected to the relationship between Gobardhan and Rasmita.

During the course of trial, district and sessions judge Basudev Panda heard the testimony of 15 witnesses. However, the eight-year-old boy was the sole witness to the brutal assault, said public prosecutor Bhimasen Bhuyan.