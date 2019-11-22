Odisha government signs three MoUs to make urban services easier

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A full stack of municipal services including building plan approval, trade licence, water supply and sewerage system will now be accessible for citizens through web and mobile app.

The Housing and Urban Development Department on Thursday signed three memoranda of understanding (MoU) in the presence of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik to transform the urban services delivery system. The three organisations which entered into MoUs with the Government include the e-gov Foundation of Nandan Nilekani and Srikanth Nadhamuni, Janagraha Centre for Citizenship and Democracy and the Indian Heritage Cities Network Foundation.

Official sources said the e-gov Foundation will provide applications including a feature rich dashboard portal for all urban local bodies (ULBs), public grievances management system, finance and accounting, property tax management, water and sewerage system, trade licence system and one line building plan approval system.

The Janagraha Centre for Citizenship and Democracy of Ramesh and Swathi Ramanathan will undertake a transformative reform of property taxation in ULBs resulting in revenue growth of the urban bodies and investment in better services and infrastructure.

Besides, the Indian Heritage Cities Network Foundation represented by its chairman M Ramachandran which is an official partner of UNESCO, signed MoU with the Housing and Urban Development Department, Odia Language, Literature and Culture and Tourism departments for promotion of heritage based sustainable development.

Addressing the function, the Chief Minister said the State Government is committed to the 5T mantra to bring about visible transformation in the lives of people. He hoped that the MoUs will be successful in providing transformative results in a time bound manner to improve urban life.

Minister for Housing and Urban Development Pratap Jena, Chairperson of Odisha Skill Development Authority Subroto Bagchi, Development Commissioner Suresh Mohapatra and other senior officers were present.