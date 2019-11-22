Home States Odisha

Odisha man, detained for murder, kills self in police custody

Suresh was detained by police on November 18 after his wife was found dead under mysterious circumstances in Sedeng.

Published: 22nd November 2019 05:56 AM

Custodial death

Representational Image

By Express News Service

BARBIL: A man, detained on charges of murdering his wife, committed suicide in Barbil police custody here on Thursday morning. He was identified as 52-year-old Suresh Naik of Sedeng village within Barbil police limits. Suresh was detained by police on November 18 after his wife was found dead under mysterious circumstances in Sedeng.

Sources said the couple had gone to collect firewood on November 17. While Suresh returned home, his wife went missing.The next day, villagers found his wife’s body, which bore injury marks, on the verandah of a house in Sedeng. Later, police detained Suresh for murdering his wife.

Barbil IIC Sushant Kumar Das said Suresh was found hanging from an iron railing in the hazat of the police station early in the morning.He was rushed to the Barbil Government Hospital where he died. Das claimed Suresh was in police custody since November 17 as he was being interrogated in his wife’s murder case. He was formally arrested on Wednesday after police established his role in the murder of his wife, the IIC said.

Later on the day, Keonjhar SP Mitrabhanu Mahapatra visited the hospital. On being asked why Suresh was kept in police custody for three days, the SP said an inquiry would be conducted as per the guidelines of Human Rights Protection Cell and necessary action will be taken against those found guilty.

Woman kills husband, surrenders

BERHAMPUR: A woman killed her husband and surrendered before police in Patadhara village with Jagannathprasad police limits on Thursday. The victim, Tulu Pradhan, had married Bibi Pradhan around a decade back. The couple was staying in Bhubaneswar along with their seven-year-old daughter. Tulu was an auto-rickshaw driver.

Recently, Tulu entered into a relationship with another woman and this soured his relations with Bibi. Later, Bibi returned to Patadhara. On Wednesday, Tulu came to the village and entered into a heated exchange of words with her. He even assaulted Bibi.

Bibi narrated her ordeal to her brother Jitu. When Tulu again assaulted his wife late at night, she retaliated. Later, Jitu joined her and both of them attacked Tulu with a sharp weapon as a result of which the latter died on the spot. Later, they stuffed the body in a sack and surrendered before police.

