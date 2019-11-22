Opposition stalls assembly proceedings in Odisha for entire day

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Noisy scenes continued in the Assembly for the entire day on Thursday and no business could be transacted in the House as Opposition Congress and BJP members created ruckus over the issue of delay in paddy procurement following introduction of online token system.

An all-party meeting convened by Speaker Surya Narayan Patro failed to resolve the issue as there was no meeting point between the Government and the Opposition. The issue has agitated the members of the Assembly for the last several days. While the Opposition members want the online token system to be withdrawn, the Government has dismissed the demand.

The House witnessed several adjournments as the Opposition members disrupted proceedings by shouting slogans in the well and trying to climb onto the Speaker’s dais. As soon as the proceedings of the House started, the Speaker announced commencement of the question hour. The Congress members, however, demanded that the question hour should be cancelled and the Speaker should allow discussion on paddy procurement and the token system.

When the Speaker ignored their demand, irate Congress members led by Taraprasad Bahinipati and Santosh Singh Saluja rushed to the well of the House. Bahinipati tried to climb the Speaker’s podium while urging him to direct the Minister concerned to make a statement on the issue.

Amid uproar, the Speaker adjourned the House till 11.30 am. The House was again adjourned till 12.30 pm as the Congress and the BJP members reiterated their demand during the zero hour. The Speaker later convened an all-party meeting to resolve the impasse.

The situation continued during the post-lunch session with the Opposition members shouting slogans in the well forcing several adjournments of the House. The demand for grants of the Revenue and Disaster Management department had to be passed amidst ruckus.

Criticising the Government for the delay in procurement of paddy, leader of the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) Narasingh Mishra demanded immediate withdrawal of the State level token system introduced by the Government. Farmers have launched agitation throughout the State as the Government is yet to start paddy procurement, he said.

Senior BJP legislature Jaynarayan Mishra said the situation has arisen because of the adamant attitude of the Food Supply and Consumer Welfare Minister. He requested the Minister to be flexible and make arrangements for paddy procurement.