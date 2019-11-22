Home States Odisha

Road accidents claimed 18,638 lives in four years: Odisha Transport Minister Padmanabha Behera

The Minister said 4,463 people lost their lives in road accidents in 2016 while the number of deaths increased to 4,790 in 2017.

Published: 22nd November 2019 05:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd November 2019 05:17 AM   |  A+A-

Road accident

Representational Image

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: More than 18,000 deaths have been reported in the State during the last four years due to road accidents. Responding to a written question in the Assembly on Thursday, Minister for Commerce and Transport Padmanabha Behera said 40,852 accidents occured in the State from 2016 to September 2019. The mishaps have claimed 18,638 lives, he stated.

The Minister said 4,463 people lost their lives in road accidents in 2016 while the number of deaths increased to 4,790 in 2017. The number further increased in 2018 during which 5,315 people died. As many as 4,115 deaths due to road accidents have been reported by September, this year.

The Transport Minister said Sundargarh district recorded the highest number of 313 deaths in road accidents this year followed by Ganjam with 301. Behera, however, claimed that the rate of road accidents has slightly declined following the implementation of Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Act.

Replying to a separate question, the Minister said 22.09 lakh vehicles, including 8.75 lakh two-wheelers, which are over 15 years old have been identified, of which 11.43 lakh are in running condition.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Padmanabha Behera Odisha road accidents Odisha road deaths Odisha Transport department
India Matters
Image of medical studnets used for representational purpose only (Photo | EPS)
MBBS fee in private colleges may be capped at Rs 8 lakh a year
For representational purposes (File Photo| Reuters)
Madhya Pradesh villager turns 'padman', promotes menstrual hygiene
For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)
Want to protect your debit, credit cards from conmen? Here's a simple plan! 
Image for representation (File photo | AP)
NRC cut-off date likely to be pre-1971: Home Ministry sources

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
(L)The crack on the floor of the classroom at Govt Sarvajana Higher Secondary School in Wayanad, (R) Class 5 student Shehla Sherin who died of snake bite.
Snakebite and lack of timely medical care takes life of schoolgirl in Kerala's Wayanad
Did you know, Bangalore hosts a 'Groundnut Fair'?
Gallery
Indian cricket will finally embrace the pink revolution after initial reluctance when Virat Kohli's seemingly infallible galacticos lock horns with a deflated Bangladesh in their maiden Day/Night Test starting here on Friday. (Photo | PTI)
Eden Gardens pink ball Test: India clear favourites in maiden Day-Night clash
A day after a violent standoff with the Delhi Police, the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union accused the Delhi Police of brutality and accused the government of destroying the atmosphere of education at a press conference on campus. (Photo| EPS, Arun Kumar)
JNU students demand complete rollback of hostel fee hike, meet high-power committee
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp