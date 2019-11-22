Senior Fire department officials reshuffled in Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A day after removing Bijay Sharma from the Fire Services department, the State Government effected an overhauling at the level of the senior officials. Maheswar Swain, Director, Odisha Fire and Disaster Response Academy (OFDRA) holding additional charge of Chief Fire Officer of Fire Prevention Wing in Directorate of Fire Services has been withdrawn from the Directorate. He will continue only as Director, OFDRA.

According to a notification issued by the Home Department, Sukanta Sethy, the Chief Fire Officer in the Directorate of Fire Safety Services, Cuttack will remain in additional charge of fire prevention wing in the Directorate.

Besides, Arun Kumar Sarangi, the Deputy Fire Officer of the fire prevention wing has been transferred and posted as district fire officer, Bhawanipatna circle in place of Sallil Prakash Kindo. Kindo has been posted in Sarangi’s place in the Cuttack Directorate.