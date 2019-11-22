Home States Odisha

Youth beaten to death over price of eggs in Odisha's Jajpur

Sources said that the man and his cousin had boiled eggs at a stall and when they asked for the price, the shopkeeper demanded more than the market rate.

By Express News Service

JAJPUR: In a shocking incident, a 23-year-old man was allegedly beaten to death after complaining of the high price of eggs at Aruha market within Dharmashala police limits here on Wednesday night.

The deceased was identified as Bishwabhushan Behera, a native of Jalsukha Tikarsahi village. The incident came to light after locals spotted Biswabhushan’s body near the tracks at Batijanga level crossing on Thursday morning.

Sources said, Biswabhusan and his cousin Manas Deuri had gone to visit Aruha market on Wednesday evening. They had boiled eggs at a stall and when they asked for the price, the shopkeeper demanded more than the market rate. This apparently led to an argument between the duo and stall owner. During the heated exchange, locals and other shopkeepers came out in support of the stall owner and reportedly assaulted both Biswabhusan and Manas before locking them up in a room.

Later, they released Manas who went on to narrate the incident to his family. After Biswabhusan’s family were informed, they reached the market but the locals told them that Biswabhusan had left. They launched a frantic search but could not trace him. At around 11 am on Thursday, they were informed that Biswabhusan’s body was lying near the tracks at Batijanga level crossing.

Police reached the spot and and sent the body for postmortem. Later, Biswabhusan’s family members lodged a complaint with Dharmasala police basing on which a case was registered and an investigation launched. No one has been arrested so far.

