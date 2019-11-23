A farmer’s experiment with grapes in Odisha's coastal district is successful

Amarnath Parida By

Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: Growing grapes in a coastal district like Jagatsinghpur may sound implausible, considering the unsuitable climatic condition. But a local farmer who took it up as an experiment last year seems to have found the secret and plans to scale it up to commercial proportions this year.

Buoyed by the successful harvest from only two vines last year, Sankarsan Swain of Patneigaon village under Jagatsinghpur block has this year taken up grape plantation on a larger area in his farm. In 2017, he brought two grape saplings from his friend’s farm in Balasore and planted it. The vines produced 50 kg of grapes last year which led him to plant 10 more vines this season.

The fruit, he said, were distributed among his family and friends for tasting. “They found the taste and sweetness on par with the grapes that are procured from other States”, he claimed, and added that while the soil quality was favourable, the dry climate condition last year helped the vines grow well. The pond on his land provided water for the vines.

“However, to take it up commercially, I need technical support from the Horticulture officials. If they provide the technical know-how about pruning and application of growth regulators, the crop can give more yield”, he said.

Swain, in his early 40s, worked as a medicine representative in Balasore district after completing his post-graduation in history.

After working for a few years, he decided to pursue his passion of farming and pisciculture. He developed a farm in his village and began growing different varieties of fruits besides, digging up a pond for fish farming.

Swain feels grape cultivation is a gamble worth taking. After harvesting the grapes, he will dry and sell the raisins which fetch more returns than grapes. If Horticulture wing helps, grapes farming can be taken up on a commercial scale, he added.

Assistant Director of Horticulture, Mihir Samantray said grape cultivation is not in Horticulture wing’s list because it is not a viable crop for the climate condition of the region. “We appreciate Swain’s effort but there is little we can do to help him”, he said.

Apart from grapes, he has this year grown two varieties of guava, litchi, five varieties of mangos including Alphonso.