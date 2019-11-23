Assistant Revenue Inspector suspended in Odisha for false report on encroachment case

By Express News Service

JAJPUR: Jajpur Collector has placed the Assistant Revenue Inspector (RI) of Aruha circle in Dharmasala tehsil under suspension for submitting false and fabricated report to close the encroachment case involving the controversial guesthouse of Rupesh Bhadra.

“Assistant RI of Aruha circle Khirabdhi Tanaya Panda is placed under suspension with immediate effect for pending drawal of disciplinary proceeding under Rule 12 of OCS (CC &A) Rule-1962 due to submission of false and fabricated report to close the encroachment case bearing no-538/2017-18,” stated the order issued by Collector Mihir Prasad Mohanty.

A show cause notice has also been issued to Dharmasala Additional Tehsildar Sheetal Agrawal to explain in writing within 24 hours as to why disciplinary action will not be initiated against her.

When Sheetal was the in-charge Dharmasala Tehsildar, she disposed of the encroachment case against Rupesh in khata no 109 and plot no 290 over an area of Ac0.23 with an order that the encroacher has paid Government dues and vacated the land.

“It is found that you have disposed of the case without ascertaining the authenticity of the RI report. But the report of Dharmasala Tehsildar reveals that the encroachment has not yet been vacated on the said land. So it is clear that the order passed by you has been done without verifying the field realities,” read the Collector’s order. Village level worker Smitarani Biswal was found dead under mysterious circumstances in one of the rooms of the guesthouse which was constructed illegally on Government land with the knowledge of local revenue officials. The illegal building was frequented by many ruling party leaders, businessmen and contractors.

Sources said in 2018, Dharmasala Tehsildar had ordered for eviction of Rupesh’s guesthouse in Baligari village under Haridaspur panchayat. Acting on the order, the then Aruha in-charge RI Khirabdhi submitted a report on March 26, 2018 stating that the guesthouse has been evicted and recommended closure of the case. Basing on the report, then Dharmasala in-charge Tehsildar Sheetal disposed of the case on March 31, 2018.