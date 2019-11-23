Home States Odisha

Assistant Revenue Inspector suspended in Odisha for false report on encroachment case

A show cause notice has also been issued to Dharmasala Additional Tehsildar on the the encroachment case involving the controversial guesthouse of Rupesh Bhadra.

Published: 23rd November 2019 06:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd November 2019 06:00 AM   |  A+A-

Suspend, suspended

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

JAJPUR: Jajpur Collector has placed the Assistant Revenue Inspector (RI) of Aruha circle in Dharmasala tehsil under suspension for submitting false and fabricated report to close the encroachment case involving the controversial guesthouse of Rupesh Bhadra.

“Assistant RI of Aruha circle Khirabdhi Tanaya Panda is placed under suspension with immediate effect for pending drawal of disciplinary proceeding under Rule 12 of OCS (CC &A) Rule-1962 due to submission of false and fabricated report to close the encroachment case bearing no-538/2017-18,” stated the order issued by Collector Mihir Prasad Mohanty.

A show cause notice has also been issued to Dharmasala Additional Tehsildar Sheetal Agrawal to explain in writing within 24 hours as to why disciplinary action will not be initiated against her.

When Sheetal was the in-charge Dharmasala Tehsildar, she disposed of the encroachment case against Rupesh in khata no 109 and plot no 290 over an area of Ac0.23 with an order that the encroacher has paid Government dues and vacated the land.

“It is found that you have disposed of the case without ascertaining the authenticity of the RI report. But the report of Dharmasala Tehsildar reveals that the encroachment has not yet been vacated on the said land. So it is clear that the order passed by you has been done without verifying the field realities,” read the Collector’s order. Village level worker Smitarani Biswal was found dead under mysterious circumstances in one of the rooms of the guesthouse which was constructed illegally on Government land with the knowledge of local revenue officials. The illegal building was frequented by many ruling party leaders, businessmen and contractors.

Sources said in 2018, Dharmasala Tehsildar had ordered for eviction of Rupesh’s guesthouse in Baligari village under Haridaspur panchayat. Acting on the order, the then Aruha in-charge RI Khirabdhi submitted a report on March 26, 2018 stating that the guesthouse has been evicted and recommended closure of the case. Basing on the report, then Dharmasala in-charge Tehsildar Sheetal disposed of the case on March 31, 2018.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Rupesh Bhadra Dharmasala tehsil Jajpur district
India Matters
Image of medical studnets used for representational purpose only (Photo | EPS)
MBBS fee in private colleges may be capped at Rs 8 lakh a year
For representational purposes (File Photo| Reuters)
Madhya Pradesh villager turns 'padman', promotes menstrual hygiene
For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)
Want to protect your debit, credit cards from conmen? Here's a simple plan! 
Image for representation (File photo | AP)
NRC cut-off date likely to be pre-1971: Home Ministry sources

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
JNU row: Hundreds of students march to make education affordable to all
Hyderabad: Car falls off from biodiversity flyover, one killed and 8 injured
Gallery
In the ongoing second Test match against Bangladesh, Virat Kohli surpassed former Australia skipper Ricky Ponting by slamming his 20th hundred as Test skipper. Let us take a look at the top 12 Test captains to slam most number of centuries. (Photo | Agenc
Virat Kohli to Steve Smith: Top 12 cricketers to have scored most centuries as Test skipper
Indian cricket will finally embrace the pink revolution after initial reluctance when Virat Kohli's seemingly infallible galacticos lock horns with a deflated Bangladesh in their maiden Day/Night Test starting here on Friday. (Photo | PTI)
Eden Gardens pink ball Test: India clear favourites in maiden Day-Night clash
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp