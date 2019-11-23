Home States Odisha

Child trapped as ‘unsafe’ building collapses in Odisha's Upper Kolab hydel project

Four members of a family including the girl had gone to the house for collecting bricks and iron rods when the roof of the house collapsed and they were trapped under the debris.

Rescue operation on at the building collapse site on Friday

Rescue operation on at the building collapse site on Friday| Express

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: A five-year-old girl is believed to have been buried under the debris as a dilapidated house in Upper Kolab hydel project colony in Bariniput under Jeypore Sadar police station collapsed on Friday evening.

On hearing their scream, local people rushed to the spot and rescued Nitu Bag (23), the only male member of the group, and sent him to Jeypore DHH. However, they could not rescue his mother-in-law Darja Mani Bag (60), sister-in-law Rasmi Khora (35) and her daughter Asera Khora (5).

On being informed, police and local administration swung into action and engaged JCB machines and lights to remove the debris and bring out the trapped persons. Due to darkness, the rescue teams were facing difficulty to clear the debris. However, the scream of the trio was heard outside continuously.

After a prolonged operation under the supervision of senior revenue and police officials, Darja and Rasmi were rescued late in the night. Jeypore IIC Baleswar Gidhi, who was at the spot, said the rescue team could not trace Asera as she had turned quiet.

Sources said the project authorities had declared 8 buildings in Bariniput colony unsafe in 2012. As they did not have funds to demolish the houses, the locals were taking building materials for quite some times.
“We had several times informed the local police to monitor the activities in the unsafe buildings but they did not heed,” said a senior engineer of Upper Kolab project.

