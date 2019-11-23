Home States Odisha

Congress stages protest aginst Centre's 'faulty' policies in Odisha

The Congress workers submitted a memorandum addressed to President Ram Nath Kovind, to Balasore Collector K Sudarshan Chakrabarty.

Published: 23rd November 2019 06:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd November 2019 06:12 AM   |  A+A-

Protest

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

BALASORE/KORAPUT/BALANGIR: All India Congress Committee (AICC) secretary and Odisha in-charge G Rudra Raju on Friday said India’s economic health is rapidly deteriorating due to faulty policies of the BJP-led NDA Government at the Centre.

Participating in a demonstration over rise in prices of essential commodities in front of the Collectorate here, Raju said the GDP growth in the last quarter was only five per cent which was one of the lowest in the last 15 years. Loan burden is increasing and investors are losing faith in the Indian economy.

Congress leader Navajyoti Patnaik said the rate of unemployment stood at 8.1 per cent, which is the highest in the last 45 years. The Union Government is not taking any steps to address the job crisis in the country, he alleged.

Among others, former district Congress committee president president Satya Narayana Mohanty, secretary Debadutta Das, ex-MLAs Gopnarayan Das, Chittaranjan Sarangi, Akshay Acharya and Surendra Parmanik were present.

The Congress workers submitted a memorandum addressed to President Ram Nath Kovind, to Balasore Collector K Sudarshan Chakrabarty.

In Koraput district, Congressmen under the leadership of the DCC president Minakshi Bahinipati took out a rally protesting failure on the part of both State and Centre in ensuring proper implementation of welfare programmes. Similarly in Balangir, AICC member Samarendra Mishra alleged that the Central Government has failed to control prise rise of essential commodities and services.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Odisha protest Congress BJP Navajyoti Patnaik
India Matters
Image of medical studnets used for representational purpose only (Photo | EPS)
MBBS fee in private colleges may be capped at Rs 8 lakh a year
For representational purposes (File Photo| Reuters)
Madhya Pradesh villager turns 'padman', promotes menstrual hygiene
For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)
Want to protect your debit, credit cards from conmen? Here's a simple plan! 
Image for representation (File photo | AP)
NRC cut-off date likely to be pre-1971: Home Ministry sources

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
JNU row: Hundreds of students march to make education affordable to all
Hyderabad: Car falls off from biodiversity flyover, one killed and 8 injured
Gallery
In the ongoing second Test match against Bangladesh, Virat Kohli surpassed former Australia skipper Ricky Ponting by slamming his 20th hundred as Test skipper. Let us take a look at the top 12 Test captains to slam most number of centuries. (Photo | Agenc
Virat Kohli to Steve Smith: Top 12 cricketers to have scored most centuries as Test skipper
Indian cricket will finally embrace the pink revolution after initial reluctance when Virat Kohli's seemingly infallible galacticos lock horns with a deflated Bangladesh in their maiden Day/Night Test starting here on Friday. (Photo | PTI)
Eden Gardens pink ball Test: India clear favourites in maiden Day-Night clash
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp