Congress stages protest aginst Centre's 'faulty' policies in Odisha

By Express News Service

BALASORE/KORAPUT/BALANGIR: All India Congress Committee (AICC) secretary and Odisha in-charge G Rudra Raju on Friday said India’s economic health is rapidly deteriorating due to faulty policies of the BJP-led NDA Government at the Centre.

Participating in a demonstration over rise in prices of essential commodities in front of the Collectorate here, Raju said the GDP growth in the last quarter was only five per cent which was one of the lowest in the last 15 years. Loan burden is increasing and investors are losing faith in the Indian economy.

Congress leader Navajyoti Patnaik said the rate of unemployment stood at 8.1 per cent, which is the highest in the last 45 years. The Union Government is not taking any steps to address the job crisis in the country, he alleged.

Among others, former district Congress committee president president Satya Narayana Mohanty, secretary Debadutta Das, ex-MLAs Gopnarayan Das, Chittaranjan Sarangi, Akshay Acharya and Surendra Parmanik were present.

The Congress workers submitted a memorandum addressed to President Ram Nath Kovind, to Balasore Collector K Sudarshan Chakrabarty.

In Koraput district, Congressmen under the leadership of the DCC president Minakshi Bahinipati took out a rally protesting failure on the part of both State and Centre in ensuring proper implementation of welfare programmes. Similarly in Balangir, AICC member Samarendra Mishra alleged that the Central Government has failed to control prise rise of essential commodities and services.