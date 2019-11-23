Contractors cease work in Odisha's Nuapada

By Express News Service

NUAPADA: Members of District Contractors' Association launched cease work protest over several demands and submitted a memorandum to the Collector seeking his intervention on Friday.

At a public meeting here, the contractors, including association president Khirod Padhi, discussed problems being faced by them while taking up Government contracts and their 10-point charter of demands.

Their demands are revision of schedule rates of contract, reimbursement of GST on old contracts with extra 10 per cent, acceptance of price variation clause pending for last 12 years despite court orders, allowing contractors to offer tender for works as per the capacity of licence of individual bidder, entitlement of contractors to get interest benefit over security deposits and abolition of royalty on finished products.

Later, they went to the collectorate in a rally and submitted a memorandum over their demands to Collector Madhusmita Sahoo, who assured them to do the needful.