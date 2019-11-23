Free coaching to be provided SC/ST civil services aspirants in Rourkela

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: The Rourkela Smart City Ltd and Rourkela Municipal Corporation will provide free special coaching to civil services aspirants of ST and SC communities under ‘Samata’ initiative.

Official sources said an entrance test would be held on December 22 to select 50 ST and SC graduates from Odisha who would be imparted coaching for civil services examinations. The last date for applying for the test is December 5.

The test, which is scheduled to be held at Rourkela, Sundargarh, Angul, Bargarh Balangir, Deogarh, Dhenkanal, Jharsuguda, Keonjhar, Subarnapur and Sambalpur, will have objective type questions of 50 marks, descriptive questions of 30 marks and 20 marks in essay writing.

The selected students would be inducted on January 13 next year during a programme at Uditnagar Parade ground and classes would commence from January 15. The selected candidates would be provided free boarding, lodging and classroom study. The classes would be taken by special faculty members while senior bureaucrats of Odisha would visit as resource persons.