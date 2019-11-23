Gandhiji’s glasses on liquor pouches in Odisha invokes ire

By Express News Service

NUAPADA: The illustration of Gandhiji’s iconic spectacles, used for ‘Swachh Bharat Abhiyan’ campaign, on country liquor pouches triggered sharp reaction from the locals on Friday. The matter came to light after some local scribes stumbled upon the empty pouches with Gandhiji’s glasses printed on it near the out still liquor shop at Binapur in Boden Block.

Manager of the out still shop Rajendra Singh said usually, people throw away the pouches in different places after consuming liquor. “Since the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi is being celebrated across the country and the logo of ‘Swachh Bharat Abhiyan’ has become popular as the symbol of cleanliness, we thought that printing the spectacles on the liquor pouches would prevent customers from littering public places after consuming alcohol and encourage then to put these in dustbins,” Singh said.

The use of the logo was started two months back. Apart from the out still liquor shop at Binapur, the logo is being used in five other outlets at Sinapali, Gandabahali, Nilji, Hatibandha and Gorla, all in Sinapli block of the district.

Singh further informed that two types of 200 ml liquor pouches with the logo are being sold at these out still shops. While one is being sold at Rs 30, the other is priced at Rs 20.

Nuapada Excise Superintendent Nalinikanta Behera said he is yet to see the pouches. “But I have already received information about the use of Gandhiji’s glasses on the pouches. The logo might have been used to create awareness among people about cleanliness and make the campaign of Swachh Bharat Abhiyan effective,” he said.

Behera said there is no problem in using the logo of Swachh Bharat Abhiyan on the pouches as it is approved by the Government.