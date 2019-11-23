Government showcases Odisha's destinations for film shooting at IFFI 2019

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Armed with an attractive film policy, Odisha showcased its scenic destinations among who’s who of the Indian film industry at the 50th edition of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) being held at Goa.

A delegation comprising Chairman of Odisha Film Development Corporation (OFDC) Satyabrata Tripathy, Managing Director of OFDC Nitin B Jawale and Tourism Director Sachin R Jadhav invited the filmmakers to explore the destinations in the State.

Highlighting that Odisha is an ideal destination for film shooting, Jawale during a panel discussion said the ease of film-making and facilitating the development of related institutions has been enhanced. A single-window approval process has been adopted for shooting the films in the State, he said.

As per the Odisha State Film Policy 2019, the State Government will provide an assistance of Rs 10 crore to the first three big budget Hindi or international language films, having a minimum budget of Rs 50 crore, which will promote Odisha and its culture.

Jawale said subsidy upto Rs 2.5 crore will be provided to English/Hindi/International/other language cinemas that promote Odisha and its culture, heritage and tourist destinations. A filmmaker eligible for the subsidy will also avail assistance upto `four crore for two additional films of similar relevance, he said.

“The first Film City Project in the State will be eligible for a capital investment subsidy upto Rs 30 crore while land for the project will be allotted at a concessional rate as per the provision of Industrial Policy Resolution 2015 or the guidelines fixed by the Government from time to time,” he added.

Tourism Director said Odisha has emerged as India’s best-kept secret in film tourism as one witnesses growing dominance of intensely topical and niche films in the mainstream.

“Be it the virgin beaches and Chilika Lake or the tranquillity of the diamond triangle, Buddhist circuit, unique synthesis of the modern and traditional Smart Temple City Bhubaneswar or the spiritual ethos of Puri, shooting films here will sure give filmmakers greater cinematic output at lower cost,” Jadhav added.