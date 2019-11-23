Home States Odisha

Government showcases Odisha's destinations for film shooting at IFFI 2019

State Tourism Director Sachin R Jadhav said Odisha has emerged as India’s best-kept secret in film tourism as one witnesses growing dominance of intensely topical and niche films in the mainstream.

Published: 23rd November 2019 05:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd November 2019 05:25 AM   |  A+A-

Panel discussion on ‘Odisha - An ideal film shooting destination’

Panel discussion on ‘Odisha - An ideal film shooting destination’| Express

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Armed with an attractive film policy, Odisha showcased its scenic destinations among who’s who of the Indian film industry at the 50th edition of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) being held at Goa.

A delegation comprising Chairman of Odisha Film Development Corporation (OFDC) Satyabrata Tripathy, Managing Director of OFDC Nitin B Jawale and Tourism Director Sachin R Jadhav invited the filmmakers to explore the destinations in the State.

Highlighting that Odisha is an ideal destination for film shooting, Jawale during a panel discussion said the ease of film-making and facilitating the development of related institutions has been enhanced. A single-window approval process has been adopted for shooting the films in the State, he said.

As per the Odisha State Film Policy 2019, the State Government will provide an assistance of Rs 10 crore to the first three big budget Hindi or international language films, having a minimum budget of Rs 50 crore, which will promote Odisha and its culture.

Jawale said subsidy upto Rs 2.5 crore will be provided to English/Hindi/International/other language cinemas that promote Odisha and its culture, heritage and tourist destinations. A filmmaker eligible for the subsidy will also avail assistance upto `four crore for two additional films of similar relevance, he said.

“The first Film City Project in the State will be eligible for a capital investment subsidy upto Rs 30 crore while land for the project will be allotted at a concessional rate as per the provision of Industrial Policy Resolution 2015 or the guidelines fixed by the Government from time to time,” he added.

Tourism Director said Odisha has emerged as India’s best-kept secret in film tourism as one witnesses growing dominance of intensely topical and niche films in the mainstream.

“Be it the virgin beaches and Chilika Lake or the tranquillity of the diamond triangle, Buddhist circuit, unique synthesis of the modern and traditional Smart Temple City Bhubaneswar or the spiritual ethos of Puri, shooting films here will sure give filmmakers greater cinematic output at lower cost,” Jadhav added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
International Film Festival of India Odisha Film Development Corporation Odisha film destination Odisha film shooting Odisha shooting spots
India Matters
Image of medical studnets used for representational purpose only (Photo | EPS)
MBBS fee in private colleges may be capped at Rs 8 lakh a year
For representational purposes (File Photo| Reuters)
Madhya Pradesh villager turns 'padman', promotes menstrual hygiene
For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)
Want to protect your debit, credit cards from conmen? Here's a simple plan! 
Image for representation (File photo | AP)
NRC cut-off date likely to be pre-1971: Home Ministry sources

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
JNU row: Hundreds of students march to make education affordable to all
Hyderabad: Car falls off from biodiversity flyover, one killed and 8 injured
Gallery
In the ongoing second Test match against Bangladesh, Virat Kohli surpassed former Australia skipper Ricky Ponting by slamming his 20th hundred as Test skipper. Let us take a look at the top 12 Test captains to slam most number of centuries. (Photo | Agenc
Virat Kohli to Steve Smith: Top 12 cricketers to have scored most centuries as Test skipper
Indian cricket will finally embrace the pink revolution after initial reluctance when Virat Kohli's seemingly infallible galacticos lock horns with a deflated Bangladesh in their maiden Day/Night Test starting here on Friday. (Photo | PTI)
Eden Gardens pink ball Test: India clear favourites in maiden Day-Night clash
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp