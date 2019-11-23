ITI-trained mechanic in Odisha devises battery-run bike

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: In an attempt to curb pollution and aid utilitarian fuel consumption, ITI-trained mechanic Pradip Mohapatra of Benapada village under Naugaon tehsil has come up with a unique alternative to run scooters and motorcycles by using batteries.

Mohapatra, who runs an almirah shop at Mundalo bazaar in Naugaon, fitted four 12-volt batteries in a motorcycle and found out that it could run up to 40 km without any difficulty.

“The batteries take one hour to recharge. Once installed, the two-wheeler can attain a maximum speed of 50 km per hour. I spent Rs 20,000 for the batteries and other accessories. I have now planned to experiment it with old cars,” he said.

Mohapatra was fuelled by the desire to experiment after learning about the carcinogenic nature of vehicular emissions. “I was aware of the harmful impact of smoke emitted by vehicles. The rise of cancer in the rural population concerned me. Since I am not rich, I thought of ways to devise greener options,” Mohapatra added.

While locals have praised the innovative and pollution-free alternative, they are not yet ready to adopt it unless the Transport department gives permit.

Regional Transport Officer Bijay Kumar Nayak said Mohapatra’s innovation is only for experimental purpose. “The use of batteries cannot be commercially used unless the State Government or any research institute approves it,” he added.