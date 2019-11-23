Home States Odisha

Lack of machines prevents dialysis at Berhampur's MKCG Medical College

While dialysis of patients is being delayed due to lack of  adequate machines, the entire department is managed by just one professor.

MKCG Medical College and Hospital

MKCG Medical College and Hospital in Berhampur

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: The Nephrology department of MKCG Medical College and Hospital (MCH) today presents a grim picture owing to shortage of equipment and health staff. While dialysis of patients is being delayed due to lack of  adequate machines, the entire department is managed by just one professor.

The MKCG MCH is one of the first health establishments in the State to have a dialysis centre which was opened in 1976. The first dialysis machine for the centre was brought from Koraput but after developing snag is now lying defunct for the last few years.

There are only two more machines in the department as a result of which, dialysis of only seven patients can be done in a day. The average  patient load is 15 every day. Those who do not get a chance, are  forced to depend on private nursing homes in Berhampur which charge between Rs 3000 and Rs 5000.

Dialysis of one patient takes about three to four hours and it is done free of cost under the Sahaya Yojana of State Government, launched on January 15. Ever since, Government started Sahaya scheme, number of patients for dialysis has increased, officials of the MCH said.

When it comes to staff position in the department, the picture is equally dismal. The department has a sanctioned strength of one professor, one associate professor, an assistant surgeon and two senior resident doctors but it is currently being manned by only one professor.

As a result, the outdoor service in Nephrology department is available for patients for just two days in a week. Patients with kidney ailments who come to the MCH on days other than the outdoor, are admitted to the Medicine ward and some even shifted to other hospitals if their condition worsens.

