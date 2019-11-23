 Odisha government generated Rs 24,909 crore revenue till October-end

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: In a development that will bring relief for the Government, revenue generation from both tax and non-tax sources has increased by 9 per cent by the end of October compared to the corresponding period last year.

A review of the financial situation by Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy revealed that total revenue has touched Rs 24,909 crore by the end of October. Revenue generation from non-tax sources grew around 12.24 per cent during the period with a total collection of around Rs 7399 crore.

Revenue generation from mining royalty and water rate increased by around 11 per cent and 46 per cent respectively. Collection from mining royalty was around Rs 6054.93 crore against last year’s collection of Rs 5436.54 crore by October end.

Similarly, revenue generation from own tax sources also increased by 7.56 per cent with a total collection of around Rs 17,510 crore compared to last year’s collection of Rs 16,279 crore during the period.

The budget utilisation by end of October also grew around 16 per cent over the last fiscal. The total expenditure by October-end of current fiscal was around Rs 60,848.21 crore against last year’s expenditure of Rs 52, 525.40 crore.

Reviewing fiscal performances of various departments up to October, 2019, the Chief Secretary directed departments to utilise at least 60 per cent of the budget by December-end.