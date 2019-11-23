Odisha registers 9 per cent growth in revenue generation till October 2019

By PTI

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha has registered a growth of 9 per cent in revenue generation till the end of this October compared to the corresponding period of last financial year, an official said.

Principal secretary Finance Department A K Meena told a meeting on Friday that revenue generation from non-tax sources grew around 12.24 per cent by end of October 2019 in comparison to the corresponding period of the last year with a total collection of around Rs 7399 crore.

The revenue generation from Mining Royalty and Water rate increased around 11 per cent and 46 per cent respectively, he said adding that the total collection from mining royalty was around Rs 6,054.93 crore against last year's collection of Rs 5,436.54 crore by October end.

Similarly, the revenue generation from own tax sources also increased by 7.56 per cent with a total collection of around Rs 17,510 crore against last year's collection of Rs 16,279 crore, Meena said.

The total revenue generation from both the sources by end of October 2019 has increased around 9 per cent over the corresponding period of last fiscal, he said adding that in real terms, the total revenue has touched Rs 24,909 crore by end of October 2019.

Chief secretary Asit Tripathy directed the secretaries of all departments to utilise at least 60 per cent of the budget by end of December.

The chief secretary directed the departments not to be default in payment of dues and taxes to any authority.

All dues to different authorities should be paid by the respective departments, he said.

Keeping in tune with the revenue generation, the budget utilisation by end of October also grew around 16 per cent over last fiscal year, an official said.

The total expenditure by October end of current fiscal was around Rs 60,848.

21 crore against the last year's expenditure of Rs 52,525.40 crore, he added.