Odisha woman fined Rs 1,000 for driving car without helmet

The Sambalpur Traffic Police said that it was a technical error and it was another driver who had provided a wrong registration number to the police.

Published: 23rd November 2019 05:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd November 2019 05:53 AM

Police negligence

The bike owners received challans for not wearing helmets, almost a year after the bikes in question were stolen.

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: In a bizarre incident, a car owner has been fined Rs 1,000 for driving her four-wheeler without helmet.

The matter came to light after the vehicle owner, Bisakha Mahakul, wrote a letter to the Regional Transport Officer (RTO), Sambalpur, requesting him to cancel the challan issued recently. Bisakha hails from Kuchinda.

The transport officials said that the challan was issued by the police. In her letter to the RTO, Bisakha said, she came to know about the fine after she received a message from the RTO on her mobile on November 13. She found that she had been slapped with fine of  Rs 1,000 for driving car without helmet.

Bisakha  said she had not taken out her car from her house for the last few days. She is also not aware about the person, whose name has been mentioned as driver in the challan.

RTO Lalit Mohan Behera said he received the letter on Thursday. The transport officials have not issued the challan to her. The police officials have issued the challan and they have already sought clarification from the DSP Traffic in this regard, he said.

DSP Traffic, Himansu Behera said this is a technical mistake. A driver, who was issued challan on that day, provided wrong registration number to the police and hence the challan was issued by mistake, he said.

The mistake will be rectified and the fine money would be collected from the person who provided the wrong registration number, he added.

