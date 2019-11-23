Home States Odisha

Special projects implemented for Tussar silk in two districts in Odisha

Textiles Minister Smriti Irani said that 15 block-level handloom clusters have been sanctioned and Rs 9.09 crore has been released involving 11,016 beneficiaries.

Published: 23rd November 2019 06:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd November 2019 06:17 AM   |  A+A-

Tussar silk sarees

Tussar silk sarees

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Centre has implemented two special projects for development of tussar silk in Mayurbhanj and Keonjhar districts to support poor and socially backward Scheduled Caste and tribal families for upliftment of their socio economic conditions, informed Union Minister for Textiles Smriti Zubin Irani in Rajya Sabha on Thursday.

Replying to an unstarred question by MP Sasmit Patra, Irani said Mahila Kisan Sashktikaran Pariyojana (MKSP) is being implemented in Odisha to create sustainable livelihood for the marginalised households, especially women. “The State has received Rs 4.53 crore under Central sector scheme Silk Samagra during the last four years,” she said.

While one power loom service centre under the direct control of Textiles Ministry is operating at Cuttack to provide various services like testing, training, troubleshooting, design and development besides enrolling power loom weavers and workers under group insurance scheme, several steps have been taken to develop handloom sector in the State.

She said that 15 block-level handloom clusters have been sanctioned and Rs 9.09 crore has been released involving 11,016 beneficiaries. Marketing incentives to the tune of Rs 15.55 crore have been provided involving 1,12,768 beneficiaries.

Similarly, Rs 2.5 crore has been released for 20 marketing events involving 37,000 beneficiaries and as many as 2,876 beneficiaries have been disbursed loan worth Rs 9.39 crore, she said.

On steps taken to encourage growth of textiles in Odisha, which are facing competition from cheaper, machine-made textiles that are being imported, Irani said handloom products of the State have been registered under Geographical Indication (GI) framework in order to prevent imitation.

“Kotpad handloom fabric, Khandua saree and fabric, Sambalpuri Bandha saree and fabric, Bomkai saree and fabric, Odisha Ikat, Behrampur Patta saree and jada, Habaspuri saree and fabric, Dhalapathar parda and fabric and Gopalpur tussar fabric have been GI tagged,” she said.

Besides, 17.07 lakh kg of yarn worth Rs 138.42 crore has been supplied at mill gate price and 12.56 lakh kg of yarn worth Rs 107.21 crore has been supplied under 10 per cent subsidy component of yarn supply scheme, she added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Tussar silk Sasmit Patra Smriti Irani Mahila Kisan Sashktikaran Pariyojana Odisha silk sarees
India Matters
Image of medical studnets used for representational purpose only (Photo | EPS)
MBBS fee in private colleges may be capped at Rs 8 lakh a year
For representational purposes (File Photo| Reuters)
Madhya Pradesh villager turns 'padman', promotes menstrual hygiene
For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)
Want to protect your debit, credit cards from conmen? Here's a simple plan! 
Image for representation (File photo | AP)
NRC cut-off date likely to be pre-1971: Home Ministry sources

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
JNU row: Hundreds of students march to make education affordable to all
Hyderabad: Car falls off from biodiversity flyover, one killed and 8 injured
Gallery
In the ongoing second Test match against Bangladesh, Virat Kohli surpassed former Australia skipper Ricky Ponting by slamming his 20th hundred as Test skipper. Let us take a look at the top 12 Test captains to slam most number of centuries. (Photo | Agenc
Virat Kohli to Steve Smith: Top 12 cricketers to have scored most centuries as Test skipper
Indian cricket will finally embrace the pink revolution after initial reluctance when Virat Kohli's seemingly infallible galacticos lock horns with a deflated Bangladesh in their maiden Day/Night Test starting here on Friday. (Photo | PTI)
Eden Gardens pink ball Test: India clear favourites in maiden Day-Night clash
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp