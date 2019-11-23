Villagers in Odisha-Andhra Pradesh border shun government camp for Aadhar linkage

By Express News Service

MALKANGIRI: Odisha might yet again lose another piece of land to Andhra Pradesh, thanks to its neglect of the bordering region and the latter’s proactive measures to encash the opportunity.

A case in point is Jumadang village under Dhuliput panchayat, bordering Andhra Pradesh in Swabhiman Anchal of Chitrakonda block. While AP has been showering goodies on the populace there, Odisha Government has been grossly negligent.

The growing resentment in villagers towards State Government was evident at a camp organised for Jumadang villagers in Jantapai on Friday. Following reports of intrusion of AP into Jumadang, the local administration decided to hold a camp to open bank accounts of villagers and link them with their Aadhar cards for transfer of financial benefits under various Odisha government schemes.

However, only three villagers - Damu Khilla, Lakme Khilla and Bami Hantal - attended the camp. Because, almost all the villagers hold Aadhar cards of the neighbouring State, said Dhuliput Panchayat Extension Officer MS Ramesh Iyer. And, as the three do not have Aadhar cards of Odisha, their bank accounts could not be opened.

There are 24 households in Jumadang but only eight of them having 30 members have ration cards of Odisha. The AP Government has issued ration cards to nine households having 36 members in the village.

Just a year back, there were 48 households in Jumadang village but there are only 24 left as the rest have shifted to Pedabailu block of Visakhapatnam district in AP due to lack of development here. “Years of neglect by the district administration and State Government forced people to settle in AP”, said Damu, adding that they have to walk for 15 km through hilly terrain and cross a river to reach Janbai, where they can collect PDS items.

Admitting that they have dual ration cards of Odisha and AP, Damu said people prefer visiting Goudaput village under Pedabailu block of AP to get PDS items as it is only two km from their village in comparison to Janbai in Swabhiman Anchal which is 15 km away.

Villagers also prefer visiting Madiger weekly market in the neighbouring State as it is nearer to their village. The three villagers further said AP Government is providing them water, electricity and health facilities. Children of Jumadang attend school in Narmukhi village on the other side of the border as there is no school in the village.

Chitrakonda BDO Lariman Khersel said a team would go to the village for Aadhar enrollment of villagers so that their bank accounts can be opened. Villagers have been asked to visit Jantapai village again on Wednesday for the purpose, he added.

