With cyclone 'Fani' long gone, district administration in Puri fights upheavals

Rajkumar Mohanty By

Express News Service

PURI: Exactly 200 days after super cyclone Fani barrelled through Puri leaving thousands homeless, completing disbursement of housing assistance is not the only task before the district administration; inquiring thousands of complaints of mal-practice by revenue officials in handing out compensation being another headache.

At least 12,000 complaints have been registered with the administration alleging irregularities in enumeration and disbursement of housing assistance by the revenue field staff.

After Fani hit Puri on May 3, the district administration conducted a survey which identified 3.5 lakh beneficiaries whose houses were damaged in the cyclone. The house damages were listed with varying degrees. According to official record, till date, 2.75 lakh beneficiaries have already been disbursed financial assistance.

However, what lends credence to the allegation of irregularities is the fact that hundreds of affected families continue to languish in their shanties - first it was rain and now they are facing the winter. These families are living in hope of getting government assistance and running to tehsildar officers to get compensation to repair and rebuild their damaged dwelling units. Most of them are living in polythene covered huts.

The administration has already distributed `350 crore towards house damage in a phased manner but after the allegations surfaced, Collector Balwant Singh stopped further disbursement against full house damage and ordered an inquiry.

As many as six teams have been constituted and pressed into the ground verification. They have been directed to make door-to-door verification of the each damaged house to ascertain their category of damage and file the report within 15 days. “If any irregularity or corrupt practice is detected, the officials responsible would be dealt with a heavy hand,” Collector Singh said.

The complainants say houses which were fully collapsed were reported as partial damaged by revenue officials and people with pucca buildings and employment managed to pocket the house building assistance.

People with clout in the ruling party managed to get house building assistance in favour of their family members, stated many complainants in their petitions and demanded a thorough probe.

Brahmagiri, which had experienced ferocity of Phailin in 2013, was one of the blocks where Fani made landfall leading to widespread damage. Post cyclone survey revealed 43,000 private houses were damaged or destroyed besides government utility buildings, schools and fishing boats. Power supply and telecommunication systems were also destroyed.

Power supply was restored within a couple of months and families which had taken refuge in cyclone shelters returned to their houses. Financial assistance to all affected fishermen was disbursed successfully too. However, over 6,000 families listed in the beneficiary list are yet to get house damage assistance.

Chhaila Pradhan, a resident of Barudi village under Ambapada gram panchayat of Brahmagiri, lost his house in the cyclone which destroyed the entire village. The local revenue inspector visited and reported the damage but he is yet to receive any assistance. Similar is the story of Dhruba Charan Das of Gorual village.

Similar is the situation in Nimapara where affected villagers staged dharna in front of tehsildar office demanding disbursement of house damage assistance and probe into irregularities in preparation of beneficiary list earlier this week.