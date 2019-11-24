Accused in Katikata firing still free

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: More than a year after firing near a concert at Katikata Bazaar under Nischintakoili police limits police are yet to nab the prime accused involved in the crime.

As per reports, two persons were killed and other two including a minor had sustained critical injuries after miscreants opened fire near the concert to mark the celebration of Lord Kartikeswar Puja on November 21 last year.

A heated exchange of words occurred between Abu Bakkar (25) of Parasilo and criminal Bassar of Gopalpur and his associate near the concert at about 11.45 pm. Things turned ugly as Bassar took out a pistol and shot Abu, killing him on the spot.

Hearing the gun shot, three locals Nityananda Malik (35) of Banamalipur, Raghunath Malik (16) of Paschimakhanda Bhola and Uttam Das (30) of Nuagan, who were returning home from the concert, rushed to the spot.

However, Bassar opened fire at them injuring the trio critically and escaped.

The injured trio was rushed to SCBMCH where Nityananda succumbed.Police arrested gangster Hyder’s son Seikh Azharuddin alias Aju and Satya Brata Mishra.

They were held as abettors.Additional SP, Cuttack (Rural) PK Jena said Bassar has kept himself aloof and is not using a mobile phone which would have facilitated his tracking.