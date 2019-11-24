Bengal film producer Shrikant Mohta’s bail hearing on December 6

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court has fixed December 6 for final disposal of interim bail application of Bengali film producer Shrikant Mohta filed on health grounds.

The court fixed the date on Friday while directing treatment of Mohta in a super specialty hospital.

The Single Judge Bench of Justice SK Sahoo issued the direction after taking note of the report of the Superintendent of Jharpada Jail, Bhubaneswar on Mohta’s health condition.

Mohta was arrested by the CBI on January 24 for his alleged links with Rose Valley, one of the major players in the ponzi scam. He has since been in judicial custody at Jharpada jail.

Mohta, co-founder of Shree Venkatesh Films Pvt Ltd (SVFPL), is accused of entering into a conspiracy with Rose Valley and embezzling crores of rupees on the pretext of producing films. Mohta approached the High Court for bail for the second time on June 20 and later filed an interim application for bail on health grounds on October 24.

The interim application stated that the health condition of Mohta has been precarious since he was sent to judicial custody.

He had suffered brain stroke twice and treated from July 6 to 14 and from August 21 to 26 at SCB Medical College Hospital, Cuttack and AIIMS, Bhubaneswar respectively.

Taking note of it, Justice Sahoo had issued an order on October 29 stating that, “Let the file be placed before the Registrar (Judicial) who shall send a copy of the interim application and affidavit to the Jail Superintendent of Jharpada Jail, Bhubaneswar to obtain his response by way of an affidavit on health condition of the petitioner (Shrikant Mohta)”. Subsequently, the jail Superintendent had submitted his report.