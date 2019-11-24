Home States Odisha

Berhampur district administration to verify ‘fake’ certificate row

With  the State Government launching a crackdown on fake teachers, a resignation spree has become noticeable in Government schools.

By Express News Service

The School and Mass Education Department had recently asked the district education office to verify certificates of all teachers after police registered cases against seven teachers of Dharakote block for obtaining jobs by submitting fake certificates.

Following the verification notice, two teachers of Polasara block on Friday resigned and prior to this, three more had submitted their resignation letters at the district education office.

District Education Officer Sanatan Panda said the resignation letters and their certificates are under verification.

On the other hand, although cases have been registered against the seven teachers, they are yet to be arrested.

They include Binod Bihari Sethi of Thuruthura Primary School, Santosh Sethi of Ghodamba Project UP School, Balaram Bishoyi of Chanchadapalli UP School, Santosh Kumar Nahak of Nuasahi UP School, Pragyan Kumari Gouda of Baradabili Upgraded High School, Amaresh Panda of Tanarjipalli UP School and Narayan Behera of Jhilimili Project UP School.

Dharakote police registered cases under Sections 420,467,468,471,506 and 31 of the Indian Penal Code after the Block Education Officer(BEO) of Dharakote Rabindra Kumar Panda lodged complaints against them.

DEO Panda said caste certificates of 12 teachers in Polasara block have been verified of which, eight were found genuine and verification of rest four is on.

Similarly, BEd certificates of around 19 teachers were sent to Berhampur University for verification on Friday.

Recently, some social organisations obtained a list of teachers who had submitted fake certificates for appointment and presented it before the Collector.

Based on it, verification of certificates is on and if found guilty, action will be taken against them even if they have resigned, said Collector Vijay Amruta Kulange.

Around 38 teachers in the district are alleged to have got Government jobs on the basis of forged certificates.

Of them six are in Dharakote, three in Khallikote, nine in Beguniapada, one in Seragada, six in Polasara and 12 in Kabisuryanagar blocks.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp