Bhitarkanika fest from Jan 13

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: The three-day Bhitarkanika Festival will be held for the first time at Dangamala within the park from January 13 to 15 next year.The festival, aimed at attracting more tourists to the country’s second largest mangrove forest, will be jointly organised by the Forest department, district administration and Tourism department.

The district administration will spend `30 lakh on the festival. “Beautiful water bodies with lush green mangrove forest along with crocodiles, birds, snakes and other animals are the assets of the national park. One will be mesmerised by the picturesque beauty and serenity of the park. This park attracts travellers from different corners of the country and world,” said Kendrapara Collector Samarth Verma.

Bhitarkanika National Park is a Ramsar site and is home to a diverse variety of wildlife, including spotted deer, salt water crocodiles, water monitors, pythons and sambars. It is also home to a large number of migratory birds in winter. The festival will generate awareness among people on conservation of birds, crocodiles and other animals, he said.A photo exhibition and seminar will be organised during the festival.