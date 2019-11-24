Civic body in Odisha's Phulbani town yet to recover rent from its shops

By Express News Service

PHULBANI: Most of the 178 municipal shops in Phulbani town have been occupied by tenants making it tough for Phulbani Municipality to recover rent of more than Rs 10 lakh per year.

These shops are owned by the civic body and it is the only source of income after the octroi tax was abolished.

The rent of the shops vary from Rs 500 to Rs 3,500 per month.

“Though we intend to undertake several developmental projects with the funds, our hands are tight as we have not been receiving rent for years together,” said an officer of Phulbani Municipality. As per official sources, the number of shops occupied by tenants at Daily Market is 42, Jail Road-7, Weekly Market-16, Super Market- 12, New Bus Stand-21, Court Square-10, Medical Square-27, near Kalyan Mandap-20, DRDA Square-10, Biju Bazar-10 and FCI Square-1.

The tenants of 30 shops have not yet paid any rent while the rent of 27 shops at Medical Square has not been recovered for the last three years.

Executive Officer Phulbani Municipality, who assumed charge recently, said he would go through the files of the shops in detail before taking a final decision on the matter.