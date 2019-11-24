Home States Odisha

Cyclogenesis above normal in Bay of Bengal, Arabian Sea in last two years

Frequency of cyclone formation over Bay of Bengal and Arabian Sea has not seen a rise but the two regions have witnessed above normal cyclogenesis in last two years.

Published: 24th November 2019 02:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th November 2019 10:18 AM   |  A+A-

Cyclone-Maha

Cyclone image used for representational purposes only.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  Frequency of cyclone formation over Bay of Bengal and Arabian Sea has not seen a rise but the two regions have witnessed above normal cyclogenesis in last two years. This was informed by Minister for Science and Technology and Earth Sciences Dr Harsh Vardhan in a reply to an unstarred question in Lok Sabha.

Odisha has a reason to worry about cyclones forming over Bay of Bengal given the number of systems that occur annually and the recent experience with natural calamities like Fani which left behind a trail of devastation.

However, the Union Minister said that no significant increasing trend is established in frequency of cyclone occurrences over Bay of Bengal and Arabian Sea when long term data is considered. 

“The recent two years have witnessed above normal cyclogenesis over these ocean basins,” he said. 

Cyclogenesis is the probability of development or strengthening of an area of low pressure into a cyclone.

This year, though, more cyclones formed over Arabian Sea as compared to Bay of Bengal, said Director Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre, HR Biswas. Bay of Bengal has a history of generating deadly systems.  

Experts said warm temperatures are occurring more often and over longer periods of time which is a result of gradual warming on a global scale and resulted in a net increase in ocean temperatures. Warmer ocean temperatures allow stronger storms to form.

These conditions are exacerbated by global mechanisms including El Nino and the Indian Ocean Dipole which concentrates warm ocean waters in smaller geographic areas.

Regional Met officials said one of the reasons why tropical cyclones are more prone to form over Bay of Bengal is that its surface temperature is higher than that of the Arabian Sea.

Tropical cyclones generally need a temperature of over 26.5 degrees Celsius.

The Bay of Bengal is more conducive to this than the Arabian Sea.

According to private weather forecaster Skymet, there were 14 disturbances in 2018 out of which the number of cyclones formed was seven, while in 2019, there was a formation of nine disturbances, of which seven ended up in becoming cyclones, making this year with the highest conversion rate. 

A recent check on the data reveals that the number of cyclones as well as severe cyclones in Arabian Sea as well as Bay of Bengal has increased by almost 11 per cent in the last one decade.

Moreover, the rising trend has shown more growth in the last five years with an increase of about 32 per cent, it said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Image of medical studnets used for representational purpose only (Photo | EPS)
MBBS fee in private colleges may be capped at Rs 8 lakh a year
For representational purposes (File Photo| Reuters)
Madhya Pradesh villager turns 'padman', promotes menstrual hygiene
For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)
Want to protect your debit, credit cards from conmen? Here's a simple plan! 
Image for representation (File photo | AP)
NRC cut-off date likely to be pre-1971: Home Ministry sources

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
JNU row: Hundreds of students march to make education affordable to all
Hyderabad: Car falls off from biodiversity flyover, one killed and 8 injured
Gallery
In the ongoing second Test match against Bangladesh, Virat Kohli surpassed former Australia skipper Ricky Ponting by slamming his 20th hundred as Test skipper. Let us take a look at the top 12 Test captains to slam most number of centuries. (Photo | Agenc
Virat Kohli to Steve Smith: Top 12 cricketers to have scored most centuries as Test skipper
Indian cricket will finally embrace the pink revolution after initial reluctance when Virat Kohli's seemingly infallible galacticos lock horns with a deflated Bangladesh in their maiden Day/Night Test starting here on Friday. (Photo | PTI)
Eden Gardens pink ball Test: India clear favourites in maiden Day-Night clash
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp