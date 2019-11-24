Home States Odisha

Government stresses on e-learning for better governance

Published: 24th November 2019 02:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th November 2019 09:58 AM

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha Government has asked all its employees to take online courses offered by global institutions for holistic development of their skills and better governance.

A high-level committee has approved the online courses offered by institutions like International Monetary Fund (IMF), World Bank and Abdul Latif Jameel Poverty Action Lab (J-PAL) and UN agencies to be taken up by willing officers.

The Finance department has urged all departments to encourage all regular Government employees in Group-A, B and C in different cadres to register for courses offered by the approved institutes and intimate their controlling officers.

Since e-learning is a part of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik’s 5T charter as it provides enormous choice and flexibility in pursuing higher courses without affecting official responsibility, officers interested for doing such online courses will be encouraged through the initiative. 

Principal Secretary, Finance department Ashok Kumar Meena said all departments have been told to identify online courses which will add value to the functioning of their department.

“Employees will be allowed to take online courses that are relevant to the Government work. District-level officers can also opt for it. They will have to intimate the Finance department about the institution imparting the course along with detailed course fee for consideration of the high-level committee,” Meena said.

As decided, interested employees will have to upload the intimation letter in the Human Resources Management System (HRMS) website for information only.On successful completion of the course, they will upload course completion certificate, receipt for the money deposited and account number to enable Finance department to reimburse the cost of the course.

The committee has decided that maximum course fees for any online course should be limited to $100 and after successful completion of course the same will be entered in the e-Service Book of the employee concerned.

A web portal will be created in HRMS to facilitate the process, starting from intimation regarding pursuing the course by employees, till reimbursement of the course fee by Finance department.

“Several courses in areas like macroeconomics, monetary and fiscal policy, macro-financial linkages and poverty reduction are available online. Employees interested for the courses can acquire more knowledge for good governance,” Meena added.

