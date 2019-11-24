Hit by train, woman, daughter die in Odisha

By Express News Service

JAIPUR: A woman and her daughter died after being hit by a train near Jajpur Keonjhar Road railway station on Saturday.

The victims, 60-year-old Kathi Rana and her daughter 36-year-old Gurubari Rana of Chandma village within Korei police limits were crossing the tracks when they were hit by Howrah-Puri Express.

They died on the spot.

On being informed by locals, police reached the spot and started a probe into the matter.

Police are trying to ascertain whether it was a mishap or the two committed suicide. The bodies were later seized and sent to the local hospital for postmortem.

Meanwhile, the driver of the train, in his report filed with station master of Jajpur-Keonjhar Road railway station stated that the mother-daughter duo committed suicide.