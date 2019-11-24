Home States Odisha

Jharkhand jumbos keep forest officials on toes in Odisha

A herd comprising 100 jumbos have sneaked into the district from Dalma forest in Jharkhand
 

Elephants

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: Baripada Territorial Forest Division (BTFD) officials have urged people Rashgobindpur, Deuli and Betnoti blocks to refrain from drying Mahua flowers and its produce to help drive away an elephant herds that have stayed put in the region.The herds comprising more than 100 elephants have come in from Dalma forest in Jharkhand. 

Around 55 to 60 elephants, which entered the division through Rashgobindpur on November 11, are now roaming in a reserve forest near Jugal in Betnoti range.

Another herd of around 45 elephants entered the division on November 20 and is roaming in Dalki forest under the same range. 

DFO Swayam Mallick said officials are facing a tough task as the two herds of elephants have scattered in the forests and are damaging standing paddy crops. 

In a bid to prevent further damage and casualty, the Forest department has engaged people of Suliapada and Ghanghana villages.

They are experts in driving out herds of elephants from an area.

They are being paid remuneration of Rs 286.30 per day, Mallick said. 

He said the department is also seeking the help of power discom NESCO to ensure the elephants are not electrocuted.

As per official reports, while one elephant was electrocuted in 2017-18 in the division, two were killed in 2018-19. 

Paddy crop on more than 700 acre land is damaged every year in the district and 2,200 farmers have been affected in Deuli, Rashgobindpur and Betnoti ranges. 

Compensation of Rs 50-60 lakh is being given to the affected people for crop damage every year. 

