Lower fee for delayed driving licence renewal on cards in Odisha

Published: 24th November 2019 02:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th November 2019 10:16 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  The State Transport Authority has proposed reduction in additional fee charged for delay in renewal of driving licence and registration certificate besides regularisation of registration of un-registered tractors and trailers.

As per Rule 32 of Central Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989, an additional fee of Rs 50 per year was levied after the grace period of one month for delayed renewal of driving licence.

But, after amendment to Rule 32 in 2016 the additional fee was enhanced from Rs 50 to Rs 1,000 in addition to fee for renewal.

People are reluctant to pay as for renewal of driving license which has lapsed prior to December 29, 2016 and application made during 2019, the applicant will have to pay additional fee of Rs 3,000 which is 60 times higher than the previous amount.

Vehicle owners are also not coming forward for renewal of registration as the fee as per the amended structure will be Rs 300 for motorcycle and Rs 500 for other classes of non-transport vehicles for every month of delay.

They are not willing to pay such higher amount of additional fee which is more than the cost of two-wheelers or light motor vehicles to be re-registered. Many such vehicles are plying on roads without valid certificates posing a serious threat to road safety.

The vehicle owners are also unable to obtain insurance certificate and pollution under control certificate due to lack of renewal of registration.

Stating that the State Government has the power to reduce additional fee to regularise cases relating to renewal of driving licenses and registration, Transport Commissioner Sanjeeb Panda proposed to the Principal Secretary of Commerce and Transport department to reduce the additional fee to one-time payment of Rs 1,000 till March 31, 2020 for renewal of driving licence which have lapsed prior to September 1.

He also suggested to allow vehicle owners get their vehicles re-registered on one-time payment of additional fee of Rs 1,500 for light motor vehicles and `500 for motorcycles till March 31. Such vehicles will be considered for re-registration as per the prevailing payment provision from April 1, 2020 onwards.

Similarly, Transport Commissioner has proposed to levy one-time reduction of tax amounting to Rs 5,000 till March 31 for regularisation of un-registered tractors and trailers purchased prior to November 21, 2017.

Earlier, the tractor owners had to pay tax of Rs 2,700 and penalty of Rs 5,400 per annum for delayed tax payment under the OMVT Act, 1975.

