Minor boy’s body recovered from house collapse debris after 12-hour long rescue operation in Odisha

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: After over a 12-hour long rescue operation, body of eight-year-old boy Asera Khora was recovered from the house collapse debris in Bariniput in the wee hours of Saturday.

The unsafe house had collapsed on Friday evening trapping Asera along with his mother Rashmi, grandmother Darjamani Bag and uncle Nitu Bag beneath.

The family had ventured into the dilapidated house at Upper Kolab Irrigation colony to scavenge bricks and iron rods when its roof collapsed.

Hearing their screams, locals rushed to the spot and rescued Nitu. But the others remained under the debris. A local unit of ODRAF rushed in and after a prolonged rescue operation, Rasmi and Darjamani were brought out alive.

They were shifted to the District Headquarters Hospital. But the boy could not be traced. Rescue operation continued and around 3 am, Asera’s body was found. The district administration has provided Rs 10,000 ex gratia to Asera’s family.

Additional Tehsildar MR Patnaik said administration would provide adequate compensation to the family as per Government norms. In 2012, the Upper Kolab Irrigation project had declared eight buildings in the colony unsafe in 2012.

But in the absence of funds, they did not demolish the houses and locals had been taking building materials from the dilapidated house for quite some time.

Two years back, a house in the colony had collapsed and two families had miraculously escaped the mishap.