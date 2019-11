Naba Nirman Krushak Sangathan begins padyatra for farmers’ rights in Odisha

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: Activists of Naba Nirman Krushak Sangathan (NKSS) started a ‘padyatra’ from the native village of former chief minister Naba Krushna Choudhury at Khersa demanding ‘price’, ‘prestige’ and ‘pension’ for farmers.

NKSS will conduct such padyatras till November 29 in all the districts.

On the birth anniversary of the former chief minister, a large number of farmers congregated at Khersa and vowed to undertake padyatras to demand their rights.

The major demands of NKSS include hike in minimum support price (MSP) of paddy and security allowance of Rs 5,000 per month for 36 lakh farmers.

Taking a dig at Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik’s statement, ‘Apana Mane Khusi Ta’ (Are you happy), the farmers raised several issues, including non-availability of cold storages in Jagatsinghpur district, no assistance under ‘ KALIA’ scheme to genuine farmers, distress sale of paddy and no compensation to cyclone Fani-affected farmers.

NKSS leaders Sasedev Nanda, Devi Prasad Moharana and Rashmi Ranjan Swain vowed to intensify the stir till their demands are met.