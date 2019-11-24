Home States Odisha

Odisha CM's 5T gives ailing Malkangiri community health centre fresh life

While work on the beautification drive was started in August, it was completed 10 days back.

Published: 24th November 2019 01:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th November 2019 09:44 AM   |  A+A-

medicine, medical field, doctors

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

MALKANGIRI : The  Korukonda community health centre (CHC), which presents a dismal picture owing to vacant doctor positions, has been given a new look under the transformation component of Chief Minister’s 5T initiative for creating a patient-friendly environment.

The entire building has been given a fresh coat of paint, a herbal garden set up on the CHC premises and television sets installed in patients’ sitting areas to inform people about various diseases and their remedies.

While work on the beautification drive was started in August, it was completed 10 days back.

Also, the CHC authorities have started organising free Yoga camps for patients and their attendants every morning. For security, CCTVs have been installed on the campus and inside the wards.

The CHC in charge Debashish Nayak said the drive under Government’s ‘Mo Sarkar’ initiative is aimed at making patients comfortable.

“Apart from transformation, we are working towards achieving the four other components of 5T which are teamwork, technology, transparency and time limit in providing healthcare to patients”, he said.

The hospital, however, continues to reel under severe doctor shortage. Against the sanctioned strength of seven doctors, there are only two in position.

Nayak said the CHC needs one gynaecologist, a paediatrician, medicine specialist, surgeon and a general physician. The post of pharmacist is also vacant.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Image of medical studnets used for representational purpose only (Photo | EPS)
MBBS fee in private colleges may be capped at Rs 8 lakh a year
For representational purposes (File Photo| Reuters)
Madhya Pradesh villager turns 'padman', promotes menstrual hygiene
For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)
Want to protect your debit, credit cards from conmen? Here's a simple plan! 
Image for representation (File photo | AP)
NRC cut-off date likely to be pre-1971: Home Ministry sources

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
JNU row: Hundreds of students march to make education affordable to all
Hyderabad: Car falls off from biodiversity flyover, one killed and 8 injured
Gallery
In the ongoing second Test match against Bangladesh, Virat Kohli surpassed former Australia skipper Ricky Ponting by slamming his 20th hundred as Test skipper. Let us take a look at the top 12 Test captains to slam most number of centuries. (Photo | Agenc
Virat Kohli to Steve Smith: Top 12 cricketers to have scored most centuries as Test skipper
Indian cricket will finally embrace the pink revolution after initial reluctance when Virat Kohli's seemingly infallible galacticos lock horns with a deflated Bangladesh in their maiden Day/Night Test starting here on Friday. (Photo | PTI)
Eden Gardens pink ball Test: India clear favourites in maiden Day-Night clash
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp