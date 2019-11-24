Odisha CM's 5T gives ailing Malkangiri community health centre fresh life

By Express News Service

MALKANGIRI : The Korukonda community health centre (CHC), which presents a dismal picture owing to vacant doctor positions, has been given a new look under the transformation component of Chief Minister’s 5T initiative for creating a patient-friendly environment.

The entire building has been given a fresh coat of paint, a herbal garden set up on the CHC premises and television sets installed in patients’ sitting areas to inform people about various diseases and their remedies.

While work on the beautification drive was started in August, it was completed 10 days back.

Also, the CHC authorities have started organising free Yoga camps for patients and their attendants every morning. For security, CCTVs have been installed on the campus and inside the wards.

The CHC in charge Debashish Nayak said the drive under Government’s ‘Mo Sarkar’ initiative is aimed at making patients comfortable.

“Apart from transformation, we are working towards achieving the four other components of 5T which are teamwork, technology, transparency and time limit in providing healthcare to patients”, he said.

The hospital, however, continues to reel under severe doctor shortage. Against the sanctioned strength of seven doctors, there are only two in position.

Nayak said the CHC needs one gynaecologist, a paediatrician, medicine specialist, surgeon and a general physician. The post of pharmacist is also vacant.