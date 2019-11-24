Home States Odisha

Odisha Congress blames Centre for slowdown

President of the OPCC Niranjan Patnaik said meetings at the district level will be over by November 30.

Published: 24th November 2019 02:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th November 2019 09:57 AM   |  A+A-

A Congress activist during Bharat Bachao Samavesh on Saturday | Irfana

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Former Union Minister and senior Congress leader Deepa Dasmunsi on Saturday held the BJP Government at the Centre responsible for the economic slowdown and increase in unemployment rate in the country.

Talking to mediapersons after addressing the ‘Bharat Bachao Samavesh’ here, Dasmunsi said the industrial growth rate is at its lowest figure in the last seven years. Private investment has plummeted to low its figure during the period while the unemployment rate is high, she said.

Stating that the economic slowdown due to the Centre’s flawed policy has affected the manufacturing sector in a big way, Dasmunsi said Congress will organise meetings at all the district headquarters across the country to make the people aware about the situation.

“AICC president Sonia Gandhi has asked us to visit districts across the country and inform people about the Centre’s failure in ensuring economic growth. Also, she has told us to present the real picture of the country’s situation before the public,” she added.

President of the OPCC Niranjan Patnaik said meetings at the district level will be over by November 30.

Earlier, a delegation of Congress leaders led by Patnaik submitted a memorandum to the President through the Governor expressing deep concern over the sickness of the Indian economy affecting growth at the macro and micro level. 

The net income of farmers continues to dwindle because of low price for their products and destabilised domestic market.

“Household consumption has slumped to a 40-year low,” memorandum said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Image of medical studnets used for representational purpose only (Photo | EPS)
MBBS fee in private colleges may be capped at Rs 8 lakh a year
For representational purposes (File Photo| Reuters)
Madhya Pradesh villager turns 'padman', promotes menstrual hygiene
For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)
Want to protect your debit, credit cards from conmen? Here's a simple plan! 
Image for representation (File photo | AP)
NRC cut-off date likely to be pre-1971: Home Ministry sources

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
JNU row: Hundreds of students march to make education affordable to all
Hyderabad: Car falls off from biodiversity flyover, one killed and 8 injured
Gallery
In the ongoing second Test match against Bangladesh, Virat Kohli surpassed former Australia skipper Ricky Ponting by slamming his 20th hundred as Test skipper. Let us take a look at the top 12 Test captains to slam most number of centuries. (Photo | Agenc
Virat Kohli to Steve Smith: Top 12 cricketers to have scored most centuries as Test skipper
Indian cricket will finally embrace the pink revolution after initial reluctance when Virat Kohli's seemingly infallible galacticos lock horns with a deflated Bangladesh in their maiden Day/Night Test starting here on Friday. (Photo | PTI)
Eden Gardens pink ball Test: India clear favourites in maiden Day-Night clash
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp