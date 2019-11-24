Odisha Congress blames Centre for slowdown

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Former Union Minister and senior Congress leader Deepa Dasmunsi on Saturday held the BJP Government at the Centre responsible for the economic slowdown and increase in unemployment rate in the country.

Talking to mediapersons after addressing the ‘Bharat Bachao Samavesh’ here, Dasmunsi said the industrial growth rate is at its lowest figure in the last seven years. Private investment has plummeted to low its figure during the period while the unemployment rate is high, she said.

Stating that the economic slowdown due to the Centre’s flawed policy has affected the manufacturing sector in a big way, Dasmunsi said Congress will organise meetings at all the district headquarters across the country to make the people aware about the situation.

“AICC president Sonia Gandhi has asked us to visit districts across the country and inform people about the Centre’s failure in ensuring economic growth. Also, she has told us to present the real picture of the country’s situation before the public,” she added.

President of the OPCC Niranjan Patnaik said meetings at the district level will be over by November 30.

Earlier, a delegation of Congress leaders led by Patnaik submitted a memorandum to the President through the Governor expressing deep concern over the sickness of the Indian economy affecting growth at the macro and micro level.

The net income of farmers continues to dwindle because of low price for their products and destabilised domestic market.

“Household consumption has slumped to a 40-year low,” memorandum said.