Odisha Human Rights Commission seeks fire safety status of hotels in Puri

By Express News Service

PURI: Expressing concern over reports of hotels, lodges and dharmashalas operating without adequate fire safety and prevention systems in Puri, Odisha Human Rights Commission (OHRC) chairperson Justice Bimal Prasad Das directed the Collector of Puri to file a reply within four weeks on the matter.

The OHRC passed the directive while adjudicating a PIL filed by president of Beach Protection Council of Odisha Jagannath Bastia.

Bastia, in his petition, had alleged that more than 200 hotels and lodges and eight market complexes, including Bhakta Nivas hotels run by Sri Jagannath Temple Bhakta Nivas, were functioning without fire safety and prevention systems.

He had prayed the commission to issue directive to DG, Fire Services and other officers concerned to seal these commercial establishments and cancel their building plans as they do not comply with the building norms and mandatory laws formed by the State.

Bastia said the commission should also direct the Puri Collector to initiate legal action against officials responsible for allowing them to run the commercial ventures illegally.