Quality education Government priority: CM Naveen Patnaik

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Saturday announced that the State Government has sanctioned financial assistance of Rs 100 crore for Utkal University for opening six centres of excellence.

Inaugurating the five-day platinum jubilee celebration of the university here, the Chief Minister said improving the quality of education at all levels of education system has been given top priority by the Government.

“The university has already received Rs 40 crore in the current academic year,” he said and added that funds have also been provided for infrastructure development.

Stating that Odisha is now moving on the path of an unprecedented development process creating global benchmarks in several fields, the Chief Minister called upon the youth to join the movement to make their presence felt at all levels of success and achievements.

“Youth are the real potential of a nation. Their education, knowledge, creativity, innovative abilities and an undaunted spirit to conquer the world will decide the future of the nation,” he said.

While paying tributes to great sons of the soil, Naveen recalled the contribution of Maharaja Krushna Chandra Gajapati, Pandit Nilakantha Das and Pandit Godabaris Mishra among others, who visualised the capitalisation of states intellectual resources through this university.

“Teachers and students are principal players in an institution like this. Teaching and learning is an evolving process. Management, infrastructure, learning resources and even curriculum are facilitating factors. The outcome of this entire exercise is quality human resource,” he said.

The Chief Minister also inaugurated Central Instrumentation Centre and Digital Library Building of the university.

He also laid the foundation stone for a boundary wall project. Minister for Higher Education Arun Kumar Sahu and Chairperson of Odisha Skill Development Authority Subroto Bagchi also addressed the function.

Vice Chancellor Soumendra Mohan Patnaik welcomed the guests and registrar Dayanidhi Nayak proposed the vote of thanks.